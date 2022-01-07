Major Punakaiki hotel closed at busiest time of the year

Punakaiki’s largest hotel cancelled bookings and closed during the region’s busiest time of the year.

Last year, the four-star Punakaiki Resort changed hands, returning to its original owner and developer. The owner, who has not been named, planned to reopen the hotel on December 27 after a two-week shutdown.

Instead, a combination of maintenance issues and staff shortages forced it to cancel its festive season bookings.

It now plans to reopen on January 27, under the new name Ocean View Retreat.

Spokesman for the new owners, Richard Benton, said the delayed opening was due to refurbishment and waiting for new staff to come on board.

Supplied Punakaiki Resort has been closed for the busiest weeks of the year

The 63-bedroom hotel was previously owned by The Williams Hotel Group, which was granted but later withdrew its application for a $3.3m government loan in 2018 to build a spa hot pool facility at the resort.

Benton said the new owners thanked the Williams Hotel Group for its hard work in developing the “very famous and unique West Coast property”.

He said the owners had hoped to open within two weeks of the property changing hands, but it was not possible.

There had been existing bookings taken by the previous owners that had to be cancelled at short notice.

The hotel had to wait until after Christmas to get tradespeople in to do some refurbishment, he said.

Supplied Punakaiki Resort will be rebranded as the Ocean View Retreat when it reopens at the end of January

“When you take over a business there’s always things that need to be done. We wanted to ensure we deliver an exceptional experience and a product that is going to meet the standard we have got.”

He said it was “disappointing and sad” the hotel, which is the biggest in the Buller district, could not open for the busy holiday period.

It had kept on some existing staff but had hired some new who could not start straight away because of notice periods and relocation, he said.

It was still looking for some duty managers but had recruited enough staff to reopen on January 27.

Benton was confident the reopening could go ahead on that date and believed business would pick up quickly this year with the attraction of the Paparoa Track for cyclists and walkers, and the new Dolomite Point redevelopment.

Dolomite Point will replace the almost 40-year-old Department of Conversation visitor centre opposite the popular Pancake Rocks. The centre, plus new walkways and cycle paths, was made possible by $26 million from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.