Covid-19: Supermarkets eye Australia's Omicron troubles

Woolworths Australia and Coles supermarkets are suffering supply chain issues and another round of panic buying

New Zealand supermarket managers are observing the rows of empty shelves in Australia with concern as Omicron infections start to cause supply chain issues.

Former Auckland resident Rosie Schulz, now living in Sydney, said before Christmas she couldn’t get the flour she wanted, and she was seeing more empty spaces at Coles and Woolworths.

“Meat is missing. It seems as the supply chain is choking,” Schulz​ said.

She said numerous supermarket items were also unavailable online.

“Omicron has hit Sydney hard and I think many people are panic buying because they may have to self-isolate.”

According to Australian media, many supermarkets have empty shelves due to not having enough staff to drive goods to the stores, or pack the shelves.

The reason cited for supermarkets’ lack of staff is that the Omicron outbreak is keeping thousands of workers at home sick or in self-isolation.

An outbreak of the Covid-19 variant in New Zealand has been described as “inevitable”.

New Zealand Countdown general manager Kiri Hannifin​ said the impacts of Omicron for the company’s colleagues in Australia were worrying.

“We’re incredibly mindful about the potential impact it could have in New Zealand, especially in relation to our team's wellbeing,” she said.

SUPPLIED Countdown general manager, safety Kiri Hannifin says it's "fantastic" that more and more of the supermarket's workforce are being vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We have developed plans to help manage absenteeism, which were tested during the first few weeks of the August 2021 lockdown when we had a couple of thousand team members off work,” Hannifin said.

Because groceries are an essential item, supermarkets can’t require shoppers to be vaccinated and staff do not have to be fully vaccinated by law.

But Countdown will require all staff to be vaccinated from Monday.

Hannifin said the uptake of the vaccine was good, but the supermarket chain was managing some terminations through the employment process with any staff who were not vaccinated.

She said the number of people involved was confidential.

Future Publishing Empty shelves at Coles resulting from supply chain issues while rapid antigen test scarce.

“Our goal has always been to get all of our team vaccinated, and we are really pleased with the tremendous levels of support shown,” Hannifin said.

Foodstuffs could not comment on its vaccination policy because of managers being on leave.

To get Australian supermarket shelves restocked, Australian Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine said he had asked the Australian government for better access to the rapid antigen test for truck drivers. He said around 30 to 50 per cent of drivers were absent on any given day because of Covid-19.

He said until there was ready access to the test, stocks on supermarket shelves would be low.

Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett​ wants to see a plan from the Government formed now for the supply chain issues that could come should Omicron get into the community.

“The country would need a pool of drivers and the Government has to turn its mind to what is going to be in place if and when Omicron gets out here,” Leggett​ said.

STUFF Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gives more information on the Auckland truck driver who tested positive with Covid-19 and travelled over the border.

“Self-isolation of our truck drivers would cause significant disruption and this would be across more than just freight but affect manufacturing and producers too.”

He said the Government needs to let the industry know now what contingencies it is preparing.

The first case of Omicron arrived in Auckland from Germany via Dubai on December 10 and flew to an MIQ facility in Christchurch on an aircraft chartered for international arrivals. There has been no community outbreak so far.

Supplied Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett wants to see an Omicron supply chain plan from Government.

Anyone aged 18 and over who had their second jab at least four months ago became eligible for their booster dose last Wednesday. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said more than 21,800 booster doses had been administered on Saturday, down from nearly 44,500 boosters on Friday.

School and early learning staff and support people who have contact with children and students had to be fully vaccinated by January 1 to keep their jobs or to gain employment in the sector.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said Countdown’s vaccine mandate would take effect from Sunday. It applies from Monday.