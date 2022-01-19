When it comes to fruit and veg, shopping in season will save you money

The Commerce Commission is looking into how competitive New Zealand's grocery retailers are.

Satish Narayan says he was shocked to see the price of out-of-season limes top almost $60 a kilogram in his Christchurch supermarket.

Narayan went to buy his weekly supply of limes from the Westfield Riccarton Pak ’n Save last week.

“This is absolutely disgusting and especially during the present Covid times,” he said.

“It’s not that people cannot survive without lemons or limes, but to increase the price at a time when they are not easily available is just not on.”

READ MORE:

* More questions over supermarkets' lockdown pricing as tasty cheese hits $20 a kilogram

* Countdown joins Foodstuffs in rejecting case for forced split

* Supermarket study hits a brick wall with New World, Pak 'n Save owners response



Supplied Limes at a Christchurch Pak ‘n Save are $58.99 per kilogram. While the label in the photo says the limes are a “product of New Zealand”, a spokeswoman says they are imported from the United States and New Caledonia, and the label has been corrected.

But a Foodstuffs spokeswoman said the price “isn't unusual for limes this time of year” because they were imported and out of season in New Zealand.

Consumer NZ spokeswoman Raksha Nand said when fruits and vegetables were out of season, the cost of importing them was factored into the price.

“As the New Zealand lime season is from March to September, we expect these to be imported limes, where the cost of import must be factored into its sales price,” she said.

So buying fresh produce in season, or buying frozen when they are out of season, is how you’ll get the best bang for your buck.

Tomatoes, capsicums and kiwifruit had the biggest price jumps per kg when they were out of season last year, Statistics NZ's food index showed.

In February, tomatoes were $2.54 a kg, but in September it had reached more than $16 a kg.

In the winter months, capsicums are imported and could cost up to $25.25 a kg, compared to $8.56 when in season.

Produce that had little price changes and available all year round include bananas, pears, pineapples, cabbage, potatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, celery and mandarins.

When it comes to citrus fruits, oranges sold for about the$3 to $5 mark all year round.

While this time last year, domestic-grown limes for sale at a New World supermarket peaked at $75.99 a kg.

Nutritionist Claire Turnbull said people needed to get used to shopping in season to save money, and buy quality produce.

SUPPLIED Nutritionist Claire Turnbull says not only does shopping in season save you money, but it gives you better quality produce.

“It’s relatively to shop in season,” she said.

“It will taste better, be fresher. But if you can’t get what you want then buying frozen is a fantastic alternative because it’s extremely affordable and a huge variety.”

But to get your moneys worth, storing the produce correctly can also lead to less waste.

“People go on and on, about the price of fruit and veg, but the biggest cost to people is once they’ve got it in their house, they're not storing it correctly, and they are throwing it away,” she said.

Easy tips and tricks to make your fruit and vegetables last longer include keeping apples in the fridge, storing a paper towel with lettuce in an airtight container to keep it crisp, cutting the stem off a broccoli and keeping it in water if it’s going off, and storing potatoes and onions separately to avoid sprouting.