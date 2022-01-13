Ngāi Tahu invests $3 million in Sharesies

Online investment platform Sharesies has announced a $3 million investment from Ngāi Tahu Holdings in an extension of its $50 million capital raise announced in October.

Sharesies said the South Island iwi had planned to join the initial funding round but waited so the investment could be made by its newly established manager, Greenmount Capital.

Greenmount is the new fund management arm of another Ngāi Tahu investment called GreenMount Advisory.

Kaihautu (chief executive) of Ngāi Tahu Holdings Craig Ellison​ said the investment came after several months of talks with the retail investment company.

“To build wealth and opportunities for our iwi over the long term will require continued investment into innovative, sustainable, earlier stage companies such as Sharesies. Our partnership with Greenmount now gives us a vehicle to do so,” Ellison​ said.

Sharesies co-founder Brooke Roberts​ said Ngāi Tahu Holdings was a strategic partner that shared similar values.

“The iwi’s values closely align with our own including a focus on intergenerational wealth creation and positively impacting communities in Aotearoa,” Roberts​ said.

The NZ-based investment platform raised $50m in the October round led by US-based venture firm Amplo, which also invested in Robinhood.

The capital will be used to accelerate product development, and further expansion across New Zealand, Australia and overseas markets.