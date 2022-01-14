Cost increase for Invercargill's city block development, commercial bank loan shortfall

The 86th of 89 precast concrete columns being erected for the car park building in Invercargill Central’s now $180m city block CBD development.

The Invercargill City Council is proposing to pour an additional $30 million into inner-city block development by the way of a short-term loan as well as further investment.

In 2020 Council agreed to invest up to $46m into the development being led by Invercargill Central Ltd.

The development will include retail, food and beverage, and car park space.

The overall project cost was initially set at $165m, which included a close to $50m commercial bank loan, subject to commercial terms.

However, the project has been unable to make those commercial terms work, according to the council.

Invercargill Central project director Geoff Cotton, left, and Invercargill Central public relations officer Amy Hibbs looking at the new windows for the old Southland Times facade, on the first floor of the Farmers store.

Council say it has taken longer than anticipated to agree to leases for retail spaces and has required greater incentives to get tenants into the block. In turn, it has impacted bank conditions for loan funding.

Thirty-one of the 50 different size units in the development have now been leased. It equates to 85 percent of floor space within the development.

It has been proposed that the council and HWR Richardson Group both put up a short-term loan of $22.75m each to cover that commercial bank loan shortfall.

The council expects it will be repaid within approximately two years, from January 2022 to December 2023, as soon a bank funding becomes available to replace it.

Council anticipates making a commercial return on its loan to Invercargill Central.

On top of the commercial bank loan shortfall, the expected total project cost has increased from $165m to $180m.

Council has put the $15m increase has been put down to several factors, including increased construction costs, bank fees that are greater than originally budgeted, and the cost of fit-outs/incentives for retail spaces which have been significantly higher than expected.

Invercargill Central project director Geoff Cotton takes us on a tour through Invercargill's $165m city block CBD development.

The purchase of the Reading Cinemas building has also meant extra investment to create connections to the Piazza area of the development.

Earthquake strengthening of the Reading Cinemas building is also required.

To cover the additional $15m needed for the development it has been proposed that the council invest another $7.5m, with the HWR Richardson Group to invest the other $7.5m.

Council has opened up for public consultation on the proposal.

Hearings are planned for February 16 and 17 before the council makes a decision.

The other option set out in the consultation document would be to provide a $10.07m loan to Invercargill Central Ltd, the company behind the development.

It would be the minimum required by the current shareholder agreement.

However, the consultation document says that could put the project at risk with the developers having to manage the implications of this shortfall.

“This option has been assessed as a higher financial risk because the terms of the loan would mean Council and HWR would not receive priority in repayment over other loans and significant delay in repayment could impact on Council’s ability to borrow for other Council projects.”

Council chief executive Clare Hadley said while there were always challenges in big important projects like this she was confident in a positive outcome.

Hadley said while the project was progressing on time and budget, Covid-19 economic impacts, uncertainty around both the construction and supply chain, increased costs and limitations in bank funding for the development stage meant further investment and loan funding was required to complete the project.

“We know that our residents and those who visit us from around the region have been filled with anticipation as they have watched the construction progress,” Hadley said.

“Our community are really feeling a sense of pride and satisfaction in seeing these steps towards a new vibrant and liveable city.

On top of the proposed bumping up of its investment into the city block development, the council at the same time is consulting on its proposal to put an additional $13.6m towards stage two of its city streets upgrade work.

The preferred option is to invest the $13.6m to upgrade Kelvin St between Don St and the Kelvin St Hotel and Esk St between Kelvin St and Te Rau O Te Huia (new SIT Esk St Campus).

The impact on council’s debt would be an increase of $13.6m resulting in a 1.3 percent rates increase.