Jetts gym apologises to frustrated customers trying to cancel membership

A couple’s fight to cancel their gym memberships due to ill health went unnoticed by Jetts 24 hour fitness.

A couple has laid a complaint with Consumer NZ after a gym continued to charge them despite cancelling their memberships due to ill health.

The couple, who did not wish to be named due to their health, signed up to Jetts Fitness in the Wellington suburb of Miramar 18 months ago.

They moved to Gisborne for work, but the woman got sick soon after, to the point where she was off work for more than a year.

She was in and out of hospital for both public and private specialist appointments which, along with mortgage payments,​ hit the couple hard financially.

READ MORE:

* Woman allegedly banned from gym after poo incident 'that was someone else's mess'

* Sue Chetwin: A voice for the consumer

* Les Mills adds 'notes' to banned Auckland bodybuilder's file - won't say what they are



“She explained to Jetts then she was now unemployed, and she was physically sick,” her partner said.

The local gym staff said they would need to email the company’s membership team about cancelling the contract.

Financial research website Moneyhub has compiled the 12 'Sacred Rules' of credit cards every cardholder should follow, if they don't want to fall victim to easy, and expensive, consumer debt.

Jetts requested a medical note from her physician to consider terminating her contract early, or face a cancellation fee.

Jetts confirmed it would cancel the membership and charged a final fee, but the $10 a week membership fee continued to be charged too.

“She thought perhaps it was a mistake. So she reached out to them again.”

But for four weeks her constant emails and calls went unanswered, and she now owed four weeks worth of gym membership payments and had been bailed up by a debt collector.

Her partner decided to cancel his membership out of frustration, but had received no response either.

“Since then I've cut them off by contacting my credit card company,” he said.

“I expect their debt collector any time soon to be honest.”

He said they contacted Consumer NZ to file a complaint.

On the Jetts Facebook page, other members had posted about similar experiences.

“Have been trying to cancel my membership for over a month now, have sent numerous emails & messaged memberships email as well as contacted my local Jetts branch to let them know I want to cancel and still they're taking $10 out of my account,” one woman said.

A Jetts New Zealand spokeswoman said the gym apologised for the delays caused by “unprecedented contacts” to its customer service team.

“We have doubled that team, and will contact every member back within 14 days,” she said.

She put the delay down to administrative requirements required by the Government relating to vaccination verification, and general enquiries from members.

Any members incorrectly billed due to response delays had or will be refunded, she said.

123rf Jetts have apologised for the lack of communication.

Consumer NZ communications advisor Raksha Nand​ said if consumers made meaningful attempts to cancel their membership, but the business was unresponsive, they should contact their bank.

“You’re entitled to cancel a direct debit directly with your bank at any time – as long it's from a bank account.”

But if the membership was paid via a direct debit from a credit card, the business would have to cancel it.

“If the business continues to be unresponsive, this could be grounds for a chargeback from your bank.

“Slack customer service from Jetts - which essentially shows that they are unfairly refusing a membership cancellation – is not acceptable. For anyone who has a direct debit from their credit card, keep a record of attempted correspondence with Jetts before pursuing a chargeback,” she said.