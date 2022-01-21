Collapsed Dunedin building firm had landed $500k DOC contract

Cam Romeril, of Dunedin’s Seaview Cottage Construction Ltd, which collapsed owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Before a Dunedin building firm collapsed owing hundreds of thousands of dollars, it landed a $500,000 contract with the Department of Conservation.

Last month Stuff reported on the collapse of Seaview Cottage Construction Ltd, which may lead to a retired couple having to sell their house, after losing almost $1 million.

The company was incorporated in March 2017, but was put into liquidation in July 2020, with unsecured creditors owing $464,470 and the preferential creditor, the IRD, owed $274,252.

At its peak, the company, which was founded by Campbell Romeril, employed 20 people, had a fleet of vans, branded clothes, held a board meeting in the Cook Islands and secured a DOC contract on Stewart Island.

Supplied The company, Seaview Cottage Construction Ltd, won a DOC contract to construct and repair some huts on Stewart Island.

Details of that contract have now been released under the Official Information Act.

The $515,836 contract was for the construction of north arm wardens quarters/grey water system, and upgrade of three other campsites, which took place at the end of 2018.

Asked whether DOC was satisfied with the company's work, director operations southern South Island Aaron Fleming said: '’Numerous issues with the performance of the contractor were evident’'.

Those were mostly over the construction of the wardens quarters/grey water system and ‘’broadly relate to quality of workmanship’’.

DOC paid Seaview $473,077 for its work, retaining $35,130 as part of the contract.

DOC confirmed of that withheld amount, $11,061 was paid to the liquidator in May 2021 as the 12-month defects' liability period on the contract had expired.

Supplied Campbell Romeril, of Dunedin’s defunct Seaview Cottage Construction Ltd.

Fleming noted some of the defects notified to Seaview had been rectified by the time the company went into liquidation.

Romeril’s other company, Thrive Homes, of which he was sole director, also collapsed, owing $167,938 to creditors.

Last month he told Stuff he had “lost everything”.

That included his companies, livelihood, house and marriage, while his mental health had also been affected.

“I am in no position to blame anyone,” he said.

Seaview's liquidation was expected to be completed this year.