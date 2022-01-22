The treasure hunt for a fraudster's $18 million remnant

Kelly Tonkin outside the Christchurch District court at one of his court appearances in 2021.

Stuff reporter MARTIN VAN BEYNEN goes on a treasure hunt looking for a stash containing $18 million, apparently still recoverable, connected to one of New Zealand's largest frauds.

There was one little beacon of hope for New Zealand investors who had lost their money in a fraudulent international investment fund run by Christchurch economist Kelly Tonkin.

Tonkin operated the Penrich Global Macro Fund, which was based in the Cayman Islands and run from London and Christchurch. From 2012, Tonkin, a University of Canterbury-trained economist who had worked for the Reserve Bank, began hiding losses with false reporting and false documents. With investors and staff thinking the fund was successful, the money kept flowing in.

By 2020, when the frauds were exposed, Tonkin had lost at least $80 million invested in the fund by unsuspecting investors, most from New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Kelly Tonkin's $80 million fraud ends in jail sentence

* Fraudster Kelly Tonkin tried to hide fact he'd lost investors at least $80 million

* Christchurch court hearing explores extent of Penrich Capital's losses

* Serious Fraud Office charges Christchurch finance whiz with fraud and forgery



But maybe the fund was still worth something. Maybe it still had an asset that would help soothe the hurt and loss felt by investors, some of whom were Tonkin's family, friends and staff. That “maybe” was worth $18m.

Exotic locations

Apparently the fund had invested in fixed notes issued by a Luxembourg-registered company called Matterhorn Securities SA, about 2013.

Fixed notes are securities that the borrower promises to repay at a predetermined interest rate, within a defined timeframe.The notes issued by Matterhorn matured in 2023.

If the notes could be found and cashed, a payday could be just around the corner. But here was the question. Did Matterhorn Securities still exist, and if it did, could it repay the money invested by Penrich?

The fact Luxembourg, a country not much bigger than Stewart Island, and the Cayman Islands were involved did not instil confidence. Both are notorious members of a network of secretive tax havens known for helping hide ill-gotten gains and the mega-rich evade or avoid tax.

I already had visions of hard-earned New Zealand cash fuelling the lifestyles of an army of people whose lives revolved around Michelin-starred restaurants, French Riviera holidays and high couture.

We knew about Penrich's Matterhorn investment because it was highlighted in a decision by Christchurch District Court Judge Tony Couch, who was asked to finalise the facts on which Tonkin would be sentenced.

Tonkin maintained he should not be sentenced on the basis the Matterhorn investment was lost. He told the court the directors of Matterhorn had in 2019 “reaffirmed” their ability to repay the debt when the notes matured. Judge Couch deducted the $18m from the lost millions and in December 2021 sentenced Tonkin to eight years and six months in jail, with a minimum non-parole period of four years and three months.

First inquiries

martin van beynen/Stuff We hoped Tonkin could help us find $18m from his prison cell.

Where to start? It was January 10 and my first approach was to the Cayman Islands accountant Martin Trott, who was in charge of liquidating the Penrich fund.

During the disputed facts hearing in November, he had poured cold water on any chance of recovering the money, telling the court it was unlikely the notes had any “realisable” value.

To further questions, he revealed his conclusion was based on the fact the company had not responded to attempts to contact it.

I emailed him asking for an update, assuming he had had plenty of time to catch up with the state of play.

“This is part of an ongoing investigation in the liquidation, and so I am unable to comment,” he replied.

I responded with another request, but that avenue of inquiry looked closed.

Maybe Matterhorn still had a phone number and an address that would allow me to clear matters up quickly and cheaply.

Straight to Google then. The search did not produce a phone number or email but at least an address was available: 6 Rue Guillaume Schneider, Luxembourg.

I imagined a gleaming marble-floored reception area with an immaculately groomed receptionist taking calls. Only one problem. About 1300 other companies had the same address.

Another obvious avenue to explore was Tonkin himself. He had indicated he had the required contacts, so I dropped a line to the jail asking for his help. He did not, in the end, respond.

The next move was to look more closely at the company. Googling it didn't reveal much. I had to get into its documents, held by the Registre de Commerce et des Societes de Luxembourg. Unlike the New Zealand Companies Office, where access to all the filed company documents is easy and free, I needed a search agency for access to Matterhorn's documents.

I went with international search firm Dato Capital. It helpfully listed 11 filed documents that could be provided for a fee of $NZ43 each. The list showed the company was registered in March 2013 and had last filed annual accounts in 2016. This raised an immediate question. Why had the company stopped filing accounts? I start buying documents.

International connections

ISTOCK Luxembourg has a rich history but is known currently as a tax haven.

The documents revealed the first directors were a Swiss banker called Bernhard Lampert, born in Liechtenstein and living in Zurich, a Belgian named Benoit Bauduin living in Luxembourg, and a man originally from Azerbaijan, Magsud Ahmadkhanov, also domiciled in Luxembourg.

A Google search of Lampert, a former accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Zurich and New York, showed he was the founder and chairman of Allied Finance Group. In a rather alarming twist, a 2021 article from Bloomberg said he had been charged by US authorities with tax fraud conspiracy.

The news about Ahmadkhanov wasn’t confidence-building either. In 2021, he appeared on a German television news website in a story about Azerbaijani investment in Germany. His name also featured in the leaked Panama Papers, which were the result of a data hack of Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca in 2016.

Lampert and Bauduin resigned their directorships in September 2014, to be replaced by Finnish national Pia Mandus (Zurich) and Livio Gambardella, who now worked in the real estate section of accountancy firm BDO in Luxembourg. Gambardella was in 2020 involved with Ahmadkhanov in a venture called Capita​ Asset Services, which offered services to real estate investment funds.

Mandus and Gambardella resigned in July 2017 and Ukraine-born Yuliya Bay-Langer, and Swiss director Luca Castellazzi, were appointed in their place. Bay-Langer and Ahmadkanov resigned in August 2018 and Castellazzi seemed to have remained.

Naturally I banged off emails to all the directors or former directors for whom I could find email addresses.

Mandus was the only former director who responded. She came straight back with an email saying she knew nothing about the matters I had asked about. When I pressed her, she responded with another email saying she was shocked about hearing for the first time about Tonkin.

“I was one of the directors of Matterhorn Securities SA, in my role as an employee of a Swiss-based fiduciary company. I resigned my position when I left the Swiss-based fiduciary company in June 2017. I haven’t had anything to do with Matterhorn Securities since then.”

The Swiss-based company was Bernard Lampert's Allied Finance Group, which went into liquidation in March last year.

The revelation

The inquiries mentioned above happened over a few days.

What struck me as interesting was that after I sent out all my emails, a new filing suddenly appeared on Dato Capital’s list of documents for Matterhorn Securities.

This filing showed the company had been declared bankrupt in August 2021. I thought this might have been due to my inquiries. In other words my email had prompted someone to look at the database and realise the bankruptcy document had not been filed. That turned out not to be the case.

Correspondence with Dato Capital revealed that the document appeared suddenly because the purchases of documents had prompted a refreshment of the Matterhorn page and, bingo, the document actually registered about six months ago appeared.

When companies go into either receivership or liquidation in New Zealand, a receiver or liquidator is appointed, and they prepare a report. I didn't expect Luxembourg to be any different, and in fact a Curateur had been appointed. His name was Nicolas Bernardy.

Hope springs

In a way all this was good news. The company had gone under, but a process existed for an orderly distribution of its assets and who knew, the $18m could be safe after all.

Maybe Bernardy could help. Maybe there was a report already floating around.

Bernardy was actually a partner at Brucher Thieltgen & Partners, a legal practice in the heart of the international financial centre in Luxembourg. It had numerous partners, associates and junior associates. In the event Bernardy did not respond to several emails.

I also fired off an email to journalist Yannick Hansen at the Luxembourg Times asking him how I could get the report if one existed.

He gave me some media people in the Ministry of Justice and in the courts but didn't hold out much hope.

“In my experience they are tight-lipped on ongoing insolvencies, but you never know.”

Week Two

Ramunas Bruzas The replica of a pirate ship docked in George Town, Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands) where the Penrich Global Macro Fund was based.

I started work on Monday, a week after this investigation started, really none the wiser about what had happened to the $18m. I still didn't know who the actual people behind Matterhorn were.

There were still leads to follow. One of them was local. A major investor in the Penrich Fund was the Evergreen Retirement Trust, managed in Christchurch by chartered accountant Chris Wells.

Evergreen, now being wound up, was a superannuation fund with Qualified Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme status under United Kingdom tax rules. It was promoted to UK expatriates as a way of “liberating” their retirement savings before retirement age without paying full tax. It had been unsuccessful and lost money.

The Evergreen scheme was connected to the controversial British architect of pension liberation schemes Stephen Ward, who had set up Evergreen with Wellington businessman Simon Swallow. Ward has been the subject of negative articles in the Daily Mail and The Sunday Times.

I won't pretend to understand how it all worked, but essentially expats in places like Spain were cold-called and, once signed up, transferred their saving entitlements to the Evergreen Retirement Trust. They were then given a loan amounting to about half the pension and rest was supposed to be invested by Evergreen. Penrich funded the loans.

Evergreen's investments were managed by a company called Clearwater Capital Partners, set up in 2011. Its directors were another Canterbury University graduate, Kenji Steven, living in Italy, and the Wellington finance man Simon Swallow. Wells was also linked to Clearwater, and Tonkin was on the company's investment committee.

Kenji Steven appeared briefly in the headlines in 2010 when a receiver seized a $500,000 Colin McCahon painting from an Auckland gallery because his company had reneged on a debt.

The Christchurch connection

The Evergreen Retirement Trust had a connection with Tonkin.

I rang Wells, who lives in Mt Pleasant. He told me he knew nothing about what had happened to the Penrich money in Matterhorn. He suggested the Guardian Trust, the trustee of Evergreen, (retirement schemes need trustees) might know more.

I emailed Guardian Trust's senior relationship manager, seeking more information. She sent the request to a public relations agency, which advised no information would be forthcoming.

By this time I was forming a good relationship with a helpful person in the support team at Dato Capital, so I asked him if there were any documents I could buy that would show who actually owned Matterhorn Securities.

He said Matterhorn had not filed the beneficial ownership information required but pointed me in another direction, which showed the sole shareholder in the company was Matterhorn Finance, a company registered in Hong Kong. It was owned by Allied Finance (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Luxembourg comes back

By now I had received a detailed email from Diane Klein, the media person from Luxembourg's Ministry of Justice. It revealed the bankruptcy had not been opposed and the Commercial Court of the district of Luxembourg was awaiting Bernardy’s report. When it arrived it would not be available to the public, she said.

I decided to buy another document from Dato Capital. I bought Matterhorn’s annual accounts for the period October 1, 2013, to August 30, 2014. I hadn’t bothered before because the accounts seemed too old to be relevant.

The accounts showed the company had loans and claims assets of about €7m (about $NZ12m). I assumed this was money it had borrowed, giving the fixed notes in return. Its total income for the year was about $NZ2.6m. Not bad for a company that didn’t employ anyone.

In the notes to the accounts there was one name that caught my eye, Marazion Ltd. The note said Matterhorn had in January 2014 bought a distressed Marazion Ltd loan made in British pounds.

Where had I heard the name Marazion before? It came back to me. Evergreen. Marazion Ltd was said to be a Cyprus-registered company that had provided the loans to the expats in the Evergreen scheme. It was set up by Ward.

So why would Matterhorn be buying up loans made by Marazion? I went back to Wells.

Without looking at his records he could only remember it had some sort of financial advisory role and transferred the expats to Evergreen.

“I administered a scheme where the funds came in, and we invested them.”

He knew of Ward but had not met him. He asked for written questions. I sent them. He didn't answer them before deadline.

Conclusions

It was two weeks down the track. It was time to go back to the original question. Did the $18m held by Matterhorn still exist?

I could be proved wrong, but with so many dubious connections and alarm bells, it would be “incroyable”, as the French say, if any of the Penrich funds invested with Matterhorn Securities SA are ever seen again by the right people.

The money will, I believe, be shown to have disappeared into a vast international morass of financial schemes.

And you have to ask, what was Tonkin thinking?