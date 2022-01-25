What happens to supply chains if Kiwis ‘stock up a bit’?

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

Countdown is supporting the suggestion that those who can should “stock up a bit” in preparation for the spread of Omicron.

In a tweet on Friday, Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said people should talk to their neighbours and families about what to do if they needed to isolate, and, where possible, “stock up a bit” on medicine and other essential supplies.

“Omicron is coming, and when it arrives it will spread quickly. If you can afford it, it will pay to stock up a bit,” he said.

The suggestion was swiftly criticised by some members of the public and Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi for “encouraging panic-buying”. Others said it was not fair to low-income families.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Essential items for an at-home Covid-19 survival kit include paracetamol, tissues and hand sanitiser.

Mallard clarified his position in a later tweet, saying while not everyone could afford to “get a few extras in”, many families could.

“I think it is best to do it now so shelves can be restocked. We all have to accept that a big proportion of whānau will be in isolation and get ready carefully now.”

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said as long as people didn’t stockpile, buying the essentials before a major outbreak could prevent shortages later.

SUPPLIED Countdown director of corporate affairs, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin says as long as people don't stockpile, supermarkets will have plenty for everyone.

“We absolutely appreciate that Kiwis are keen to make sure they have what they need, especially if they have to isolate at home for several days,” she said.

“Avoiding big peaks and troughs in demand means we can keep our supply chain working smoothly so as long as people only pick up a couple of extras in their shop and don’t stockpile, there will continue to be plenty available for everyone.”

Omicron was likely to present new challenges, but Countdown had learnt a lot from previous experience in similar situations, Hannifin said.

“We’re working closely with our suppliers and supply chain partners right across our supply chain to ensure we are prepared and can keep as much stock flowing onto shelves as possible over the coming weeks.”

Foodstuffs NZ corporate affairs manager Emma Wooster said its stores, which included New World, Pak ’n Save and Four Square, had been building stock levels in anticipation of a move to the red traffic light setting.

“We have enough for everyone as long as we all shop normally, there is no need to stock-up, even if preparing to self-isolate,” she said.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve proved our fully integrated supply chain is extremely robust and our buying and supply chain teams will ensure there is enough for everyone, as long as we continue to shop normal at the red setting.”

New Zealand moved into the red traffic light setting at 11.59pm on Sunday, following the discovery of nine linked cases of Omicron in the community without a link to the border.

The cases indicated community transmission of the variant in Auckland and possibly Motueka, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

As of Monday, there were 19 community cases associated with the January Omicron Cluster.