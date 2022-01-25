Property manager to pay $2000 for breaching restraint of trade clause

A property manager has been ordered to pay $2000 after she breached a restraint of trade clause when she left one property management firm to work for another.

Mary Ferguson left her property manager position with Regent Realty Limited, to work as a property manager for The People’s Property Management.

But the Employment Relations Authority found Ferguson breached two restraint of trade clauses in her agreement with her former employer, when a client of Regent Realty transferred the management of its property portfolio to Ferguson’s new workplace.

A clause in her settlement agreement with Regent said Ferguson agreed for six months not to provide any property management services, directly or indirectly to any person or entity Regent Realty or Ferguson provided services to while she was employed by it.

Another clause was intended to place an obligation on her to inform any new employer that she could not provide property management services to Regent Realty’s clients within six months.

Regent Realty sought $10,000 in penalties and costs but Ferguson argued the breach was technical and minor.

Geoffrey Clark, on behalf of Oniram Investments, told the authority he decided to leave Regent Realty in January 2021, before meeting with Ferguson to discuss the move, some time in February 2021.

Ferguson said she told him she was unable to provide services to him due to the agreement with Regent Realty. He decided to move his business anyway.

Oniram then gave Regent Realty 30 days’ notice on February 10 that Oniram’s 12 rental properties would transfer to The People’s Property Management on March 8. Ferguson's six-month period did not end until May 12.

She did not seek to hide the transfer and denied the breach. She said she had not solicited the client’s business and understood Clark would move his portfolio whether he came to her new place of work or not.

Employment Relations Authority member Sarah Kennedy said Ferguson had breached two clauses of her settlement agreement.

“It is not in dispute that Ms Ferguson provided property management to Oniram when she worked at Regent Realty and Ms Ferguson conceded in her evidence at the investigation meeting, she was in breach of clause two by virtue of Oniram’s property portfolio transferring to her new place of work.”

Regent Realty argued the breach was serious, intentional and Ferguson gained from it personally.

Kennedy said Ferguson had options, and could have asked for one-off dispensation to deal with Oniram.

“The parties were unable to resolve the matter between them largely because of the stance that Ms Ferguson took, that there was no breach.”

Kennedy said a penalty of $2000, to be paid to the authority, was appropriate and was proportionate to the harm done and the range of penalties in similar cases.

Journalist Tova O’Brien challenged her restraint of trade clause at the Employment Relations Authority but authority member Marija Urlich determined the radio and television programmes were in competition and that the restraint of trade clause was enforcible.