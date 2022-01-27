Covid-19: Retailer criticised after P2 mask price increases by 87 per cent

An online retailer has been criticised for increasing the price of some face masks by 87 per cent this month.

National Express Products (NXP) sells a range of face masks, including the N95 and P2 varieties recommended for use against the Omicron variant.

An invoice supplied to Stuff by an NXP customer shows the business supplies distributor was selling boxes of 50 P2 face masks for $39.99 plus GST as recently as January 7.

On Wednesday, the same product was advertised for $75 plus GST.

The customer, who asked to remain anonymous, said NXP was taking advantage of the Government’s recommendation that New Zealanders upgrade their masks.

“I paid $39.99 per box of 50. Now they are retailing for $75 a box which equates to a roughly 87 per cent increase which [is] crazy,” he said.

“They are just taking advantage of the situation, in my opinion. I try and support local which is why I purchased these NZ made P2 masks, but I’ll be looking elsewhere now.”

NXP has been approached for comment.

Consumer NZ spokeswoman Raksha Nand​ said higher prices could be a result of increased demand, a shortage in supply or an increase in the cost of goods to the business.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95, and shows three hacks to make your surgical masks fit better.

“Sellers often claim that rising prices is just supply and demand in action.

“In this case, an approximate 87 per cent increase in the cost of masks is unusually high, and the supplier may find this steep increase difficult to justify – with increases this steep, we would be concerned that the seller could be price-gouging.”

Although there was no law against putting prices up when demand increased, it was an ethical issue for businesses to take advantage of a crisis to increase profit, Nand said.

“If consumers feel like they’re paying too much for masks, they should ask the retailer politely for the reason of the price increase.

“The Fair Trading Act prohibits misleading and deceptive conduct and false representations.

“This means that if a business gives a reason for a price increase it must be true, otherwise the business risks breaching the law.”