Shortage of prescription infant formula worries parents

A shortage of prescription infant formula has parents worried about how they will feed their babies.

Danone Nutricia, which makes the Aptamil and Karicare formula ranges, has reported supply issues with several of its products, including formulas for babies with allergies to cows’ milk or soy protein.

A Palmerston North mother, who asked not to be named, said a medical condition meant her five-month-old son needed to be formula-fed and had been prescribed Aptamil AllerPro Syneo 1.

But getting hold of the formula wasn’t easy.

“When he first went on it, I had to ring five pharmacies to find it. They were able to supply it as long as I gave them a weeks notice before a repeat was due,” she said.

“But the next time they said it was completely out.”

An alternative prescription for Aptamil Gold Plus Pepti-Junior had also been difficult to fill.

“Our pharmacist told us New Zealand was completely out of stock. The hospital had one tin left, but he seems to be having a reaction to that, so we’ll have to see if that goes away and then try again.”

The woman said social media was “blowing up” with comments from mothers worried about running out of formula.

After sharing her own experience on Facebook, she had been offered another mother’s surplus AllerPro formula.

That would give the family more time to find another option but there did not appear to be many, she said.

“Our paediatrician suggested getting a rice-based formula from Australia at our own cost, which we’d be happy to do, but one stockist is completely out and the other doesn’t ship to New Zealand.

“It’s pretty scary thinking you might not be able to feed your baby.”

Nutricia has been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

In a statement on its website, Nutricia said demand for some of its specialised paediatric products had increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working very closely with our factories and trusted supply chain partners and have put in place measures to maximise the availability of our products in New Zealand.”

The same statement is posted on Nutricia’s Australian website.

Supply of prescription infant formulas is overseen by the Government's medicine-buying agency, Pharmac.

Director of operations Lisa Williams​ said Pharmac’s sole supply contracts with pharmaceutical companies required them to hold about three months’ supply of their medicines in New Zealand.

“They place the onus on suppliers to source alternatives if there is likely to be an interruption to continuity of supply or to pay for the cost of an alternative medicine that Pharmac finds,” Williams said.

”Where suppliers go below, or think there is the potential that they will go below the minimum level of stock, they are required to contact us with their management plan for the continuity of supply.”

Nutricia had advised of supply issues with some of its products in November.

Its extensively hydrolysed formulas, in which the cows’ milk proteins have been broken down into very small particles, had been in short supply. This included Aptamil AllerPro Syneo 1 and 2, and Aptamil Gold Plus Pepti-Junior.

As a result, Pharmac had increased access to an amino acid formula, Neocate Gold and Neocate Syneo, as an alternative from December 1.

“Today, we have confirmed with the supplier, Nutricia, that there is a small amount of Aptamil AllerPro Syneo 1 and Aptamil Gold Plus Pepti-Junior stock available and access to this stock is being managed by the supplier.”

The additional stock was expected to be available from February 7, Williams said.

“Nutricia are continuing to closely monitor stock and are air freighting stock to cover supply gaps. We are asking pharmacies to continue to order stock as usual, but to not stockpile, to ensure equitable access for all New Zealanders while buffer stocks are built up over the coming months.”

Up-to-date information on affected products and available alternatives is provided on the Pharmac website.