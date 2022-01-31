Nelson Junction development plans progress

An artist’s impression of the Nelson Junction development near Mitre 10 Mega.

Building work on a large-format retail centre at the Nelson Junction site could begin in the second half of this year.

Scott Gibbons, managing director of Nelson company Gibbons, which owns the Annesbrook site, said they had had lots of enquiries from potential leasees for the planned retail centre, and had secured tenants for some of the spaces.

The centre, at the intersection of Quarantine Rd and State Highway 6, would be a mix of home improvement, light industrial and trade-related businesses.

In the first stage, opposite Mitre 10 Mega, there will be 10,948 square metres of retail with up to 11 tenants.

Site preparation was underway and building consent applications would be lodged in a few months’ time, with building hopefully starting mid to three-quarters of the way through this year, Gibbons said.

The company already had resource consent for the development.

He said Gibbons was focussing on stage one of the project currently before it turned its attention to stage two, which would see development on the land closer to Speight’s Ale House.

The 8 hectare property, which used to house the Honda factory, has been touted as a future retail and commercial hub since before Mitre 10 Mega opened in 2006. In 2019 Gibbons Property Investments bought the remaining 4.5ha of vacant land.

Gibbons owns more than 230,700 sq m of property in its portfolio, housing 150 tenants. Its portfolio is diversified across three key sectors – bulk retail, industrial and commercial property.