Online retail investors weather the market storm

Global stock markets have started the year with a sharp drop, leaving some investors questioning whether they may be witnessing the start of a market crash.

Wall Street had its worst week since March 2020, with technology stocks continuing to bear the brunt of the sell-off, with the Nasdaq falling 2.7 per cent.

The New Zealand NZX 50 in index is down 7.6 per cent since the start of the year.

It is the very environment that many market commentators predicted would cause online retail investors, who invest through online platforms like Sharesies and Hatch, to freak out and sell off.

While the Australian Financial Review reported this week that the market decline has become a “full-blown rout” due to retail investors doing just that, the platforms say in New Zealand that has not been the case.

Gus Watson​, head of new investment at Sharesies says market commentators blaming the sell off on retail investors have the wrong end of the stick.

“There actually hasn’t been a massive change in movement in buying and selling on our platform. There is still a lot of volatility driving trading, but it is not one way or the other like has been suggested by some commentators that don’t have visibility on what is actually happening,” he says.

Trading has remained stable on the platform, more so than the last time there was a drop in markets of this size in March 2020, Watson​ says.

“Broadly this week we have seen more buys than sells in terms of value. Each individual day we have seen more buyers than sellers on the platform. Which I think speaks to most of our users sticking to their plans,” Watson​ says.

Kristen Lunman​, managing director of Hatch says a similar story was unfolding on the platform in which buy sell ratios had not varied more than a percentage point month on month.

Lunman​ says the most exciting thing about this market downturn is seeing the social aspect of the online platforms, something that has been criticised by market commentators, come together during this time.

“It has been a s... time. No one has been stoked to wake up in the morning and look at their portfolio balance. But everyone is in the same situation, and on the Hatch investor group we have really seen the power of community,” she says.

Lunman​ says Hatch investors are using the community Facebook to share tips, encourage investors to hold, and compliment their portfolios.

In terms of behavioural trends, the two things Hatch investors are doing is holding, or buying blue-chip companies and defensive stocks.

There has been no increase in selling during the period of volatility, Lunman​ said.

Matt Leibowitz​, chief executive of Stake says his investment platform had experienced no change to the ratio of buyers and sellers, which shows investors have continued to invest during market volatility.

“The power is no long in the institutional investors hands to make money when the market is down. Individual investors are able to use a platform like Stake to get involved in the market, and to make money, no matter what,” he says.

Supplied Matt Leibowitz, chief executive of Stake says while platforms have enabled access to investments, the basic principles of investing remains the same.

Leibowitz​ says while the platforms have opened up access for small-scale investors, investing principles have remained the same.

“Retail investors should be able to be as dynamic, and as nimble as the larger institutional investors. In tough market conditions such as now, that is when the rubber hits the road,” he says.

Paul Gregory​, director of investment management at the Financial Markets Authority says market volatility is a time when the discipline of retail investors will be tested.

Supplied Paul Gregory, director of investment management at the FMA says while it is encouraging to see a lack of panic-selling on the retail investment platforms, it was too early to tell if the trend extended to KiwiSaver and other financial products.

“The fact that we are not seeing panic fund-switching or selling at this stage is a good thing. It could indicate these investors have a strategy, and they are sticking to it, or they are using volatility to buy things they like cheaply.

“Both of those are pretty decent investment disciplines, and when a discipline is most tested is when it is difficult to do it, like right now,” Gregory​ says.

But it is too early to tell if the trends on investing platforms is widespread, as switching data from KiwiSaver funds and other funds will not be known for some months, he says.

Market volatility is an opportunity for investors to do three things, he says.

“Check in with yourself to how well you are psychologically handling the volatility. Check in with whether you are in the right fund or strategy for your age and goals. And volatility provides an opportunity to get companies or securities cheap, but that takes a lot of discipline as they can go down further before they go up,” Gregory​ says.

Jeremy Sullivan​, investment adviser at share broking firm Hamilton Hindin Green says his clients have also taken the market downturn as an opportunity to reinvest.

But while it may seem that the behaviour of retail investors are the same as a large broking firm, there are key differences in the details of what is going on, Sullivan​ says.

Supplied Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan, says the key difference between a retail investor and a professional share broker is having a detailed long term plan.

“One of the most common differences between what a retail investor does and what we do is we have a very detailed plan that we can refer back to.

“While retail investors may not be panicking, I argue they are not looking at a specific asset allocation based on their risk profile. Or checking in on their tolerances on a regular basis,” Sullivan​ says.

A broker or adviser is better able to help their client navigate a tumultuous market by making sure their portfolios are diversified enough to take advantage of a drop in price in certain sections of the market, he says.