Homes.co.nz criticised for letting real estate agents claim unverified sales

Auckland-based data consultant Rachel Owens says she was surprised to see the sale of her old home attributed to someone she’d never heard of.

When data science consultant Rachel Owens​ went on Homes.co.nz to look at her property history, she was surprised to see two estate agents credited with sales that never occurred or which they were never involved in.

The Auckland-based investor flagged the discrepancies with the website only to be told by customer service they often received similar enquiries.

For one of Owen’s properties, at 8 Nugent St in Auckland, the agent falsely credited as having sold her apartment in 2018 was also incorrectly recorded as selling 40 other properties in the complex.

The agent, Cici Wang, said this error was down to her having sold 80 new-build apartments at 6a Nugent St – the neighbouring building in the complex.

Because that address didn’t yet exist in council records the sales were recorded at number 8, Wang said, meaning the properties were sold but registered at the wrong address.

“When Barfoot sent the commission invoice to the developer, the address we put is also 8 Nugent St,” Wang said.

She said she would be asking her office to have the sales record on Homes.co.nz corrected.

Rachel Owens says if Homes.co.nz allows estate agents to claim sales, they should verify they have a right to.

In another instance Owens noticed the sale of her old home at 10 Paisley Terrace in Wellington, which was handled by Harcourts in 2005, was attributed to Tommy’s agent Glenn Stewart​.

Stewart said he had not claimed the sale and told Homes.co.nz it was incorrect when contacted by the website for clarification recently.

He said he hadn't heard of any agents claiming sales that weren’t theirs, but there were likely agents who had.

”We would frown on that horrendously at Tommy’s,” he said.

Stewart said he cautioned his clients about relying on Homes.co.nz for information, particularly when it came to price estimates.

“I’m not a big fan of it to be honest, but you kind of have to be to get the profile in the areas where people are looking at past sales and so on,” Stewart said.

Real estate agents can influence the estimates on Homes.co.nz by submitting a current market appraisal, which can increase the HomesEstimate by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Homes.co.nz spokesman Tom Lintern​ said the majority of the site’s sales data was taken from real estate agencies’ websites, but agents paying for a premium membership were able to claim and create sales.

He said while Homes.co.nz wasn’t aware of any fake sales recorded on the site, the team resolved issues when it became aware.

Lintern said if a sales record showed a sales price next to it online, it was generally verified with council records, but until then it was an “agent created sale”, which was unverified.

“We start from a position of trust and because our platform is open source and free, the public will scrutinise the data,” he said.

“We do rely on the public to make us aware of any issues. Keep in mind that we have data errors from all sources, including local councils. We do take extra care in investigating issues to ensure data accuracy.”

Homes.co.nz chief data scientist Tom Lintern says his website relies on a certain amount of honesty from agents.

Owens said a lack of verification left the website open to manipulation by unscrupulous agents seeking to bolster sales records to entice sellers.

“You rely on this information when you are looking to buy a home, when you are looking to list a home,” she said.

“You might choose to sell with the person who has sold the most apartments in your building.”

“I think they have some responsibility and if they can’t control it or monitor it they shouldn’t provide the functionality.The only reason an agent can claim a sale is they give them the ability to claim a sale.”

suppied REA chief executive Belinda Moffat said how real estate agents promote themselves is out of the REA’s scope.

Real Estate Authority (REA) chief executive Belinda Moffat said the regulator was not aware of, and had not received complaints about, agents who registered fake sales online.

If it did receive such a complaint, formal disciplinary action was unlikely unless it was deemed as “disgraceful conduct”, however the REA would work with agents and their supervisors to correct the marketing material.

“How a real estate professional promotes themselves is outside our scope,” Moffat said.

“(The) REA can only look into complaints about the behaviour of licensees regarding their real estate agency work and their conduct during a transaction.”

Homes.co.nz was recently in the news when it was revealed the website allowed estate agents to influence its HomesEstimate.

Moffat said if someone had concerns about the content on a website they should raise it with the website, or the Commerce Commission.

A Commerce Commission spokeswoman said the commission had received one complaint about estate agent sales claims made on homes.co.nz, in September last year.

”A wider search on estate agent sales claims across all platforms since 1 January 2021 showed we received one additional complaint during that period," the spokeswoman said.

Lintern said as well as taking data from agencies’ websites and premium agents adding sales, staff members also used supplied spreadsheets of an agent’s sales history.

Homes.co.nz did not notify the REA when an agent was found to have falsely claimed or created fake sales.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says some real estate agents are claiming fake sales.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said his organisation had received some reports of agents falsely claiming sales, but they were few and far between.

“If it was a widespread problem and Homes.co.nz know about it, we would expect them to take some action to put some sort of verification in place,” he said.

“Agents need to be aware they are in trade, and the Fair Trading Act applies to them – as well as the Real Estate Agents Act, and if they’re deliberately putting misleading information out there around their sales record they could be liable to prosecution.”

He said most agents would flag if their sale had been falsely claimed by another agent, and most weren’t shy about making their complaints heard, so the industry would have a degree of self-monitoring.

Both incorrectly attributed sales of Owens’ homes have been removed by Homes.co.nz.