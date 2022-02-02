Community Covid-19 case lives off leftover bread, hummus for two days as she waits for test results, and MIQ

After being identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case, a student at the University of Auckland waited two days for test results while holed up in an Airbnb paid for out of her savings.

She alleges Government departments batted her case between each another, then clocked off to go home before a solution could be found.

“They’re like ‘sorry we shut at eight, and we don’t talk to the other department, they’ll call you 8am in the morning’,

“And then I’m like crying because I’m like ‘where do you want me to stay tonight?’.”

READ MORE:

* NZ’s failure to prepare for Omicron means there’s a shambles to come

* There’s no time to waste if we’re to keep Omicron out of NZ

* Covid-19: 600 guests attended fourth wedding linked to outbreak of virus

* 'It’s going to hurt': Kiwis warned to hunker down ahead of ‘year of the squeeze’



Contacts who are familiar with the case have told Stuff they see the whole incident as a worrying sign of how underprepared our systems are for Omicron, including financial support for those who can’t afford to self-isolate.

The University of Auckland sent out an alert about her case on Sunday evening, the day she received her test result back.

Close contacts have been encouraged to get tested, but they may only have been tested on Tuesday because testing stations in Auckland’s CBD (an area that encompasses the university, and where an estimated 48,000 people live), were closed on Monday for Auckland Anniversary weekend.

The student, who Stuff has agreed not to name due to privacy concerns, was one of the 600 guests who attended a wedding held at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre on January 22, where a suspected Omicron case attended.

She found out she was a close contact on Friday, got tested the same day, and received her positive test result on Sunday.

Supplied An attendee at a wedding at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Eden Terrace Auckland struggled to find self-isolation options.

Official instructions were that she should get tested and self-isolate immediately, and she identified herself early on as someone who could not isolate at home.

The only accommodation option available to her was a place she was already moving out of. But if she had managed to stay there it would have also put her in close contact with an elderly person who had just returned from hospital.

The University of Auckland student is usually Christchurch-based, so couldn’t board a flight to go home, either.

She spent much of the afternoon and evening on Friday making calls to different Government departments, sitting at an outdoor area at the university with her phone plugged into an outdoor power socket.

She managed to grab a loaf of bread, a large tub of hummus, crackers, and cheese, just before she left her accommodation – left over supplies from a birthday lunch.

Those supplies would end up being the only food she had access to as different ministries and departments scrambled for two days to help her, or to send out a food parcel.

“I had to contact the Ministry of Health ... to say ‘hey look this is a pretty serious situation, I have nowhere to stay tonight, and I don’t want to break the isolation rules’.”

The Ministry of Health gave her a phone number a call to sort out her accommodation options.

The person on the other end redirected her to contact tracers at the Ministry of Health to see if she could be prioritised for financial help.

1 NEWS The PM says an Omicron outbreak will hit NZ at some stage.

She says two different teams appeared to be dealing with her query, but neither seemed to be sharing information with the other.

On her fourth phone call they told her the query had been flagged as urgent.

“And then they were like ‘oh yeah, we shut at 8pm by the way’.”

She hadn’t heard anything by 7pm, so called again.

With the 8pm end-of-work deadline looming she began to get nervous, but then, at 7.30pm, in came a call.

She thought it was someone announcing a managed isolation (MIQ) pickup was on its way, but it turned out to be one of the Ministry of Health’s contact tracers, armed with questions the student had already answered several hours before.

Taking their call meant missing another one from someone trying to sort out her accommodation for the night. By the time she was able to call them back it was too close to 8pm for her to get any help.

The University of Auckland student has now been taken to MIQ.

She had a rainy day fund for emergencies, but hotels can’t take people who are self-isolating, so she booked into a contactless Airbnb last-minute for $376 for two nights, and took an Uber to get there.

“I had to book two nights because I was like, you know what’s going to happen? They’re not going to get my test back to me tomorrow morning.

“And then in the morning the welfare people call me, and they’re like ‘oh yeah so we had flagged that you need financial, accommodation, and food help.

“Well yeah, because I’m in the middle of nowhere and I can’t leave this apartment, and all my friends are away for the long weekend and I have no contact.”

National’s Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said the student’s situation raised a number of issues around testing capacity, MIQ, and the plan for Omicron.

“Evidence is coming to light almost every day now about a lack of a plan for Omicron cases.

“The Government should really have been working at pace over summer to set up a co-ordinated system regarding Omicron cases in the community and how they’ll be treated.

“Instead the system is being built on the fly, and we’re all watching that happen in real-time.”

A large area like Auckland Central should have had at least one testing station open on Auckland Anniversary weekend, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Bishop says the whole situation raises a number of issues around the Government’s plan for Omicron.

“The Government says they’ve got heaps of testing capacity, and it’s scaling up, well that’s clearly not the case in central Auckland [on Monday].

“It’s very clear that PCR testing will be overwhelmed within a number of days once Omicron seriously takes hold in the community.”

Green MP Ricardo Menendez March says support for people without financial means, who need to self-isolate, is not easy to access and needs to be streamlined.

“People will need immediate support when they realise they may need to self-isolate, and that support should be readily available via Government agencies.

“Not everybody will have charities in their communities who provide adequate support, and ultimately the support should be provided, ideally, in cash.”

March also says he supports dedicated MIQ facilities.

“We should have building purpose-built facilities for quite some time,

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ricardo Menendez March says there needs to be a streamlined process for assisting people who are self-isolating.

“It is a shame we haven’t done so because now we’re in the position where MIQ is now, potentially, being strained

“Having those purpose-built facilities ensures that we’re prepared for this outbreak, but actually for other types of public health crises we may face later down the track.”

The student was taken to MIQ on Sunday evening, two days after she made her first request for self-isolation.

She is double vaccinated and has no symptoms.

She is tired, and a bit stressed, but she says all of that has been brought on by the bureaucracy, rather than the virus itself.

The Ministry of Health, Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, and the Ministry of Social Development, have been approached for comment.