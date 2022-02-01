Chemist Warehouse customer overcharged $4000 still waiting for her money more than a week later

When Sarah Clear​ was overcharged $4000 for an $18 transaction at Chemist Warehouse, Porirua, she was told by staff she would get her money back soon.

But more than a week had passed and after repeated promises from Chemist Warehouse, Clear​ said she was beginning to wonder when she would be reimbursed.

“I’ve been taken for a ride because I am so trusting. When they said they would get this sorted I actually believed they would,” she said.

Clear​ said she had made repeated calls to multiple representatives of Chemist Warehouse who promised she would get her money back soon, a promise she was getting sick of.

Chemist Warehouse asked her for screenshots of her bank statements, and to discuss her private financial details on multiple phone calls.

“It has been a 100 per cent one way street with me supplying them with my private information and them doing nothing.” Clear​ said.

Supplied Sarah Clear​ went to buy some face masks from Chemist Warehouse Porirua expecting to be charged $18, but more than $4000 was charged to her credit card.

Jon Duffy​, chief executive of Consumer NZ, said he was flabbergasted that Chemist Warehouse had not yet reimbursed Clear​ for the huge overcharge.

“This is a clear breach of the Consumer Guarantees Act. Chemist Warehouse should be moving heaven and Earth to get the money back to the consumer,” he said.

Consumer NZ received regular complaints about customers being overcharged at the till, but this transaction “takes the cake”, he said.

“The Consumer Guarantees Act requires businesses to supply any service with reasonable care and skill. It’s fairly obvious that charging someone $4000 for an $18 purchase is not exercising reasonable care and skill.”

If Chemist Warehouse continued to drag it feet making the repayment, there were a few options for Clear to get the money back.

The first option was for Clear to go to her bank and initiate a chargeback, he said.

Supplied The $4166 receipt was for fish oil, moisturiser and 4000 adhesive wipes, none of which Sarah Clear wanted to pay for.

Clear’s bank could reverse the transaction with proof that there was a dispute or an error, he said.

For any consumers who found themselves in a similar situation it was important to go to the bank as early as possible to log the dispute, he said.

Clear said she called her bank, ASB, while in the shop and was advised to wait because Chemist Warehouse staff could void the purchase and the money would be returned into her account within 24 hours.

supplied Jon Duffy, chief executive of Consumer NZ says Chemist Warehouse should be moving “heaven and Earth” to get the customer her money back, and was disappointed it was taking so long.

Chemist Warehouse staff told her they would void the $4166 transaction, but later Clear realised they had failed to do so.

A second option for Clear was to take Chemist Warehouse to the Disputes Tribunal to claim back the overcharge, Duffy​ said.

If the claim was successful then the business would be required to cover any extra payments incurred because of the overcharge, such as interest on a credit card balance, or late payment fees.

Clear said that after Stuff contacted ASB about the overcharge, the bank told her a special team had been dedicated to resolving the issue, and the money should be returned to her account by Wednesday morning.

Chemist Warehouse had promised Clear​ a $100 gift voucher for the inconvenience caused by the overcharge, an offer she said was ridiculous.

“What a poisoned chalice. There is no chance I will ever be going to that store again.”

Chemist Warehouse has not responded to repeated requests for comment.