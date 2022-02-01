OECD: New Zealand (still) at risk of large house price fall

New Zealand faces the risk of a large fall in house prices, according to an Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) survey released on Tuesday.

The OECD flagged a similar risk in 2019, but the most recent survey lists a range of new factors that could contribute to a market crash.

These included an easing of building supply shortages, higher interest rates, and more restrictive monetary and lending policies.

All of these would have the effect of pushing prices down, either because they would make building houses cheaper, or they would starve the housing market of new money coming in.

John Sefton/Newsroom A CoreLogic survey of the construction industry found in the year ending September the cost of building rose by 5.5 per cent.

This reduction in the amount of money competing in the market could occur because banks were less willing or able to lend money to buy houses, or by making the market unaffordable for increasing numbers of people because they could not keep up with interest payments.

Building supply shortages have been attributed as a key driving force behind house price growth, because they make building more expensive, slow the rate at which homes are finished, and having a knock-on effect on the price of existing stock.

The report further notes that if price falls occur, it would quickly mean households cut back on spending and consumption, owing to high levels of household debt.

In November Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr issued a warning that high house prices were unsustainable, saying they posed a threat to financial stability, noting mortgages comprised more than 60 per cent of bank debt.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says even the fear of a downturn could have knock-on effects for the economy.

ANZ, the country’s largest mortgage lender, has flagged a possible market drop, with the bank’s economists predicting a 7 per cent market fall in house prices this year.

The OECD report also notes continued or worsening global supply chain disruption would fuel higher inflation for a prolonged period – which would further reduce household spending and possibly constrain economic activity through shortages of imported materials.

The future of New Zealand’s borders was another big factor at play.

The report noted delayed border reopening would postpone the arrival of migrants needed to ease skills shortages.

“On the other hand, the removal of border restrictions in other countries, especially Australia, could encourage New Zealand residents to emigrate, aggravating skills shortages, especially in the construction sector,” the report noted.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Independent economist Tony Alexander says big organisations often get housing market forecasts wrong.

But independent economist Tony Alexander was sceptical of the OECD’s warning.

“The OECD do not have a good record with regard to picking house price movements in New Zealand – that would be the polite way of describing their forecasting ability,” he said.

However, Alexander said almost anything was possible with house prices this year, with many factors coming into play in the market, from the gradual loss of mortgage deductibility on investment properties to the impact of changes to the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

Alexander predicted prices would flatten for most of the country, but said some areas could see price declines.

Perhaps the most notably at risk was Wellington, Alexander said, which was well above its long-term price trajectory.

Tony Alexander/Supplied Tony Alexander has created graphs to show how different regions’ house prices compare to their long-term trend, and Wellington prices are well above.

Alexander said the OECD, Reserve Bank, and Treasury often got house price forecasts wrong because they gave excessive weight to the effect of government policy changes, which he said didn’t tend to be born out in the market reality.

He said such organisations were often wedded to out-dated ideas of what the relationship should be between household incomes and house prices.

“They will likely have a view of where house prices ‘should be’. They have got a view of what an optimum society would look like, and it’s likely to be based around a view that house prices on average should be three times household income.”

He said the factors flagged by the OECD as likely to contribute to a house price fall were valid to consider, although he disputed the outcome.

“Since before the middle of last year I’ve been saying we are in the end-game of the boom, and those are the sort of factors contributing.”