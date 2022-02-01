Trade Me user alarmed 'abusive ex' not locked out of account by password change

Trade Me says privacy issue was down to a bug which is now being fixed.

A Trade Me user is voicing concerns that people’s “shared” Trade Me accounts can still be accessed by former family members even after a password change.

The person said their partner discovered that their abusive ex-partner was able to access their account, view their address, and see their trading history, as well as trade on their formerly shared account even after they changed their email and password.

“Anyone who you may have once shared your account with, for example ex-partners, ex-friends and ex-colleagues are still able to access your account on the app if they don’t ever log out of it,” they said.

“They can still use your account on the app and see all your private information such as your address, and of course have access to use your payment account to fund their own listings.

“I’m concerned about the lack of security.”

The person, who did not want to be identified, said Trade Me had responded by logging all devices out of their partner’s account, but said they had to approach the company multiple times to achieve that.

It was standard practice for most apps that held personal information to log everyone out of an account after a password change, they said.

Trade Me spokeswoman Ruby Topzand said that due to privacy concerns, it could not share any information on the complaint.

But head of trust and safety Lisa Kerr said there was a bug in one of Trade Me’s recent updates which meant members “sometimes weren't automatically logged out on all devices when they changed their password”.

The bug was now being fixed and Trade Me was “putting steps in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again”, she said.

It is not believed to be uncommon for families to share a Trade Me account, for convenience and to benefit from one another’s shared ratings.

But Kerr said its terms and conditions stated that members must keep their login information secret and secure, and not let anyone else use their account.

“This is to protect their personal information and ensure there is no unauthorised access,” she said.

The safety of its members and the safeguarding of their data was Trade Me’s number-one priority and if anyone had concerns they could contact its help centre, she said.