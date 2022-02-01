OECD frets over risk of NZ border-opening delay and tech worker catch-22

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the original plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022, in November.

A delay reopening New Zealand’s border is one of the biggest risks to the country achieving the growth forecasts predicted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the international body says.

In a survey of the economy published on Tuesday, the OECD forecast New Zealand’s GDP would grow 3.8 per cent this year and 2.5 per cent next year.

It said the main “downside risks” to that outlook included a delay in the border re-opening caused for instance by the emergence of more virulent Covid variants against which vaccines were less effective –alongside the risk of a large and sudden house price correction.

A renewed call by the OECD for the Government to raise the age of superannuation attracted most attention at a media conference attended by OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann and Finance Minister Grant Robertson discussing the OECD report.

But border restrictions were increasingly creating challenges for New Zealand, the OECD also said.

“They tend to exacerbate skills shortages, put export markets that require physical contact at risk and prevent recovery in the large tourism sector.”

The inflow of migrant workers into New Zealand was unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels even after the border reopened due to more restrictive immigration policies it forecast, saying that meant businesses would need to be faster at adopting technology to cope with labour shortages.

But the technology sector was itself facing a severe skills shortage caused by border restrictions in the short term and competition from other countries in the longer term, it also stated.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The OECD cautions that once the border re-opens, migration will remain more restricted than it was due to new immigration settings.

In that sector, heavy reliance on immigration was risky, “given that global demand for such workers is also high and growing fast”, it said.

The OECD noted the Government had announced its intention to open the border progressively to vaccinated travellers by April subject to a negative Covid-19 test result on arrival and after seven days of self-isolation but delayed implementation of that policy as a result of the arrival of Omicron.

The OECD advised the Government to relax border controls as planned “once vaccination rates are high”.

“A delayed border reopening would postpone the entry of migrants needed to ease skills shortages as well as recovery in the tourism sector.

“On the other hand, the removal of border restrictions in other countries, especially Australia, could encourage New Zealand residents to emigrate, aggravating skills shortages, especially in the construction sector,” it said.