'Master' forestry worker with impeccable record was killed by the last tree he cut

Walter Collier, known as ‘Terry’ or ‘Boo’, died at work in a forestry block north of Gisborne. (File photo)

Walter Collier was a master of his trade.

The 56-year-old tree-feller had more than 30 years experience in the forestry industry. Every test, assessment and unit he’d taken he passed with flying colours.

The day before his death he was assessed as “a very competent faller, does a good job safely”. His boss regarded him as a “master” and his trusted “right-hand man” and said he was the best worker he’d ever employed from the East Coast.

For reasons likely to never be known, Collier, a loved dad and grandfather, made an uncharacteristic mistake when felling the last tree he’d ever cut. It cost him his life.

On January 9, 2020, Collier was felling trees in the Huiarua Forest, near Tokomaru Bay, north of Gisborne.

SUPPLIED A tree is described as “barber chairing” when high tension forces within the uncut wood cause the tree to split vertically, with the tree feller losing control of the tree.

He was working for Eastside Logging Company Ltd. As was customary he and his boss, Martin Strybosch, began the day by discussing the hazards, including trees affected by recent high winds.

Collier was working in an area that could not be observed by other crew, so made half-hourly radio calls to check-in.

When he didn’t make a call shortly before midday, a colleague went looking for him. Collier was found dead, lying across a fallen tree with the tree he had been cutting lying across his back.

Findings by coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale, released this week, quoted a WorkSafe forestry inspector who said the tree Collier attempted to cut had been under tension due to wind damage.

When cut the tree released violently, split vertically (known as a ‘barber chair’), was thrown about 4 metres in the air and crashed to the ground, breaking into pieces.

Supplied Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale. (File photo)

WorkSafe concluded that Collier had made “uncharacteristic errors” on that last tree.

He had made similar cuts on many occasions in the past. This time, however, his cuts were not ideal, and led to his death.

Borrowdale said the “uncharacteristic errors of technique ... were contrary to the training he had received, and to industry guidance, and were inconsistent with his usual scrupulously accurate practice”.

“The propensity for such cuts to cause the tree to split or ‘barber chair’ were realised, and Mr Collier died when a large section of the split tree pinned him down on top of an adjacent wind-thrown tree,” she said.

Strybosch was unable to explain why Collier had not used available measures, such as a bulldozer to clear the wind-thrown trees. Strybosch said it was Collier, as a fully-qualified and experienced feller, who had to make those calls.

Since Collier’s death the forestry company had bought a mechanised felling machine, at a cost of more than $550,000, which could fell areas like the one he was working in.

Borrowdale noted Collier’s whānau believed that Eastside Logging had not taken all practicable steps to reduce the risks face by Collier, but she felt “the risk assessment and mitigation strategies had been approached as a partnership between Collier and Strybosch” and Collier was “ultimately the decision-maker on how to approach or mitigate each identified risk”.

She found that Collier died as a result of positional asphyxiation resulting from a forestry accident.

Collier’s whānau did not wish to comment.