Health Ministry working on fix after people turned away for boosters

The Health Ministry says the systems issue has impacted about 450 people up until Tuesday.

Some people are reporting being turned away for Covid booster vaccinations and told they need to come back “tomorrow” despite having successfully made bookings.

It is understood the issue has arisen because the vaccine booking system has been designed to let people book boosters on the 122nd day after their second jab.

That means, for example, that someone who had their second jab on October 2 would have been able to book their booster for February 1, because of the number of days in the intervening months.

But when people in that situation arrive for their booster they have been advised the gap must be a full four months.

The Health Ministry’s immunisation programme director, Astrid Koornneef, confirmed that there had been an issue for “a small number of people”.

“This issue is linked to a calculation with our system that is being corrected,” Koornneef said.

“Currently we have identified that this issue has impacted approximately 450 people who have a booking between 31 January and 1 February. In the meantime, we are working with DHBs to ensure these people have the opportunity to get their booster,” she said.

The ministry had been further approached for more information on its proposed fix.