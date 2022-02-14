Early childhood centre, Joe’s Garage set for Richmond West complex

A Joe’s Garage cafe and restaurant along with a BestStart early childhood centre are set to join Silky Otter Cinemas at the Berryfields Crossing complex in Richmond West, near Nelson.

The three businesses – part of the first stage of the Berryfields Crossing development by Gibbons – are tipped to generate about 65 jobs between them. Other business are expected to be announced for the site, which is centred around a village green adjacent to the fast-growing Richmond West residential area.

Gibbons chief executive Joe Scragg said Berryfields Crossing was seen as a centre for the community and a “true crossing” of developments – sitting between the Gibbons-owned Upper Queen retail area and Lower Queen St Industrial Park, and surrounded by the expanding residential suburb.

“We hope to incorporate some flexible office space and a convenience store in future stages of the development, and there is interest in accommodation and high-density residential as well,” Scragg said. “We are hearing more people are wanting to stay local, and so we are bringing this together at Berryfields.”

READ MORE:

* The rise and rise of Richmond, Tasman's fast-growing settlement

* Silky Otter aims to take boutique cinema to the next level in Christchurch

* And action ... site works begin for Richmond West development that includes cinema



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The site, in the foreground, of a planned BestStart early childhood centre at Berryfields Crossing.

Work was under way on the Joe's Garage and BestStart developments with the aim of opening in the second half of 2022.

Sustainability was also a key focus and an environmental, social and governance (ESG) manager role had been created in September with Stephanie Millar appointed.

“It is exciting to be part of this development alongside our tenants who share in our values,” Millar said. “We are all taking steps to do our part for sustainability and well-being, and these small steps can lead to big changes.”

Those steps included the use of spotted gum from LMA Timber on the cinema building facade. Milled from reclaimed hardwood power poles, it was expected to last for 40 years with minimal maintenance.

Sustainable transport was encouraged with a bus stop at the entrance to the development on Berryfield Drive and provisions for EV charging stations. Bike racks would be installed around the development to encourage people to use the cycle trails and shared pathways connecting Berryfields Crossing to Richmond and the Richmond West residential area.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Spotted gum, milled from reclaimed hardwood power poles, is being used for the cinema building facade at Berryfields Crossing.

It was hoped the village green would become a destination for families to relax and play – “a social outdoor space for the community to promote their well-being”, Millar said.

Joe’s Garage was founded at Queenstown in 2000. The first store had a starring role in singer-songwriter Bic Runga’s Get Some Sleep music video.

Unsplash Joe’s Garage was founded at Queenstown in 2000. (File photograph)

Director Shane Hausler said 20-plus team members, in a mix of part-time and full-time roles, excluding the owners, were expected to be employed for Joe’s at Berryfields Crossing.

“All of our takeaway packaging is sustainable, either compostable or recyclable,” Hausler said. “We are also always working with our suppliers to encourage them to use sustainable packing too, where possible.”

BestStart Educare Ltd deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said the Berryfields Crossing centre would offer employment to about 14 early childhood teachers and staff.

LA REL EASTER/Unsplash BestStart Educare Ltd expects to offer employment to about 14 early childhood teachers and staff for the Berryfields Crossing centre. (File photograph)

“Our relationship with our whānau is strongest when our centre's teaching philosophy and vision reflects the local culture and needs of the community, and Berryfields Crossing will be no exception,” Hughes said. “Children will actively learn about kaitiakitanga – guardianship of the environment – through various activities such as exploring reusing and recycling, gardening and growing their own vegetables.”

SUPPLIED/CANOPY-RICHMOND WEST DEVELOPMENT COMPANY A digital look at part of a planned 482-lot residential development called The Meadows at Richmond West, most of which is now built. Video first published in September 2019.

Silky Otter chief executive Neil Lambert said the cinema company strived to an environmentally friendly entertainment venue.

“The Richmond cinema will be exactly the same as our other sites in terms of size and operation, 48 seats, luxury recliners, full-service bar and kitchen, and the latest air filtration system with Covid filters,” Lambert said. “At our Wigram and Richmond locations, we use sustainable, re-usable cups with metal straws to minimise wastage of the typical single-use plastic straws and paper cups that you would normally find in a cinema setting. Additionally, our kitchens are fully electric and our food is served in biodegradable packaging, further reducing waste and negative impact on the environment.”

Silky Otter anticipated hiring about 30 people to join the team at Richmond and the plan was to open ahead of winter, Lambert said.