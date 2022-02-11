Owner of Queenstown restaurant visited by Covid-19 case so tired of 'treading on water' she might close for good

My Thai Lounge will be closed until February 15 after being named a close contact to a Covid-19 case.

The owner of a Queenstown restaurant is considering closing for good after being named a close contact for a Covid-19 case.

An Omicron case in Queenstown was confirmed on Thursday, with mayor Jim Boult labelling it a wake-up call for a town that had been Covid-free for so long.

The wake-up call was one My Thai Lounge restaurant owner Mel Chui was expecting, but having to close her doors after being named a close contact left her wondering if she should shut up shop for good.

“I kind of have to laugh a little bit, because if I don’t, you’ll probably end up crying all the time.”

“You are told to expect it, so I always knew that should we be a location of interest we would close.”

Her staff was like family, and she wanted to do all she could to look after them, she said.

“I essentially used all my savings to keep all the staff on I could, I have only had to make one redundancy 14 months into the pandemic.”

The infected person visited the restaurant on February 4 and was said to have sat in for about an hour.

Chui was called by public health officials to notify her and ask questions around the restaurant’s Covid-19 safety protocol.

Chui’s staff mask mandate, even on kitchen staff, meant they could remain open. However, wait staff would have to self-isolate until February 15, or until two tests came back negative.

“They came back to me and said if I can find staff that don’t need to be isolating then we could actually be open, but herein lays the problem.

“For the last two years we have been trying to keep afloat and part of that has been we are running a really lean team.”

She has no option but to close for the 10-day period and hope for the best, she said.

While she could stay open for takeaways, Chui said the orders were always received by the two front of house staff who are now isolating.

Her chefs weren’t trained to manage the system and Chui has two children under the age of five she needed to be at home for.

Aside from all this, the costs to stay open and do takeaways wouldn’t be covered by the current foot traffic and takeaway orders she would receive.

SUPPLIED My Thai Lounge owner Mel Chui said keeping her business above ground has been a challenge while Queenstown has been struggling through the pandemic.

“I appreciate what the Government has done and overall agree with the stance they have taken. I appreciate we have had a lot of freedoms compared to other countries, but it just seems never ending I suppose.

“When you are treading water it just gets very tiring.”

The Southern District Health Board confirmed on Thursday a second person had tested positive in Queenstown and was a household contact of the first case.

Chui said she is looking at the books every day, and questioning what future is left if things remained so quiet in Queenstown.

“We would like to hang around as long as we can, but I am kind of realistic as well. I have to tell my staff that it is kind of a month-by-month [thing] and sometimes during the lockdowns it is probably a week-by-week.”

Chui has owned the restaurant for 12 years, and kept the majority of the same staff on for that time.

“My parents were in the industry for 30 years, and they always told me that Queenstown goes in cycles – you have the really great times and the really lean times, so it dawned on me the importance of actually putting some money aside.”

Chui said the struggle had been ongoing since the pandemic hit, but said everyone else was in the same boat.

“I kind of have to laugh – we have had Covid, road works in front of the restaurant the last year and I was thinking finally the fences are down and things could be on the up-and-up.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult says things are getting tougher by the day for tourism operators.

She said she worried people would think her restaurant was unsafe.

“I am worried locals won’t come in because of this one case. It’s about staff shortages, it isn’t about safety or cleanliness.”

Boult said Queenstown Lakes area would continue to suffer after cancellations across the board for events in February and March.

“Christmas and New Year was nothing like we hoped, Aucklanders stayed home, unfortunately. Then we were supposed to have all these events in February and March, and they are all gone.”

There were empty shops in Wānaka, Queenstown and Arrowtown, he said.

“My wife and I went in to town on Monday and quite seriously I was waiting for the tumbleweed to come past us, it was deadly quiet.

“It is tough times, definitely tough times.”