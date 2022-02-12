Protest prevents farmers market from opening, local New World to close early

Stuff took a walk through the anti-vaccine mandate protest on February 11.

Protests over Covid mandates outside Parliament were causing fresh frustration for local businesses as they dragged into their fifth day on Saturday.

The Thorndon Farmers Market, which normally takes place every Saturday between 8.30am and 12.30pm in the nearby Hill St car park, was unable to open on Saturday.

The Thorndon New World store on Molesworth St has also shortened its opening hours over the weekend and will close two hours’ early, at 9pm.

Foodstuffs corporate affairs manager Emma Wooster said the safety of its teams and customers was a top priority.

“Since the protest activity is taking place in close proximity to New World Thorndon, the store is closing earlier this evening as a safety precaution,” she said.

Remus Mihaila, who runs an organic fruit and vegetable stall at the Thorndon Farmers Market and is one of its organisers, said its closure on Saturday had been very frustrating.

"We are farmers, we want to work."

But he said trade would probably have been affected by the bad weather, had it gone ahead.

The Thorndon Farmers Market (above) has been running for 10 years but was unable to open on Saturday due to Covid mandate protests outside Parliament (pre-Covid file photo).

Mihaila said he visited the car park where the market usually took place, on Saturday.

The protesters he encountered were peaceful but there would have been no way stallholders could have made deliveries to the site, as roads were blocked by vehicles, he said.

He hoped the closure was a "one-off".

The protests had already forced some cafes and the Backbencher pub to temporarily close their doors earlier in the week, with nearby businesses that were open reporting sharps drops in sales.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said that aside from the direct impact on businesses, he was concerned that the protests and reports of bystanders being “hassled” were persuading more people to stay away from the central city.

“There are people who aren’t coming into offices, which is the last thing we need at a time when people are already a bit ginger about coming in.”

The protesters were “strong on asserting their rights” but impinging the rights of others, Arcus said.

“That is I think where they have lost the goodwill of people.”

The protests were just the bad icing on the cake for businesses impacted by Covid and there would be “post-mortems” after they were over, he said.

“We need to work out how to get people back into the cbd and get people to love the local shops again.”