2degrees apologises after fake account replies to customer comments

Mobile phone provider 2degrees has apologised to customers after a scam account responded to complaints on social media.

Some customers experienced patchy mobile service in parts of Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Taranaki because of power outages caused by severe wind on Sunday.

A 2degrees spokeswoman said a fake account called “Customer Support” was set up at midnight on Sunday, and began responding to customer complaints on a Facebook post informing customers of the outages.

A woman who commented she had no service got told it “sounds like a you problem” by the fake account.

Another customers said he was “flabbergasted” by the comments made by the page.

The spokeswoman said the user had been banned and all the comments had been removed.

“We have responded to our customers explaining what happened,” the spokeswoman said.

A number of apologies were made on the original post.

“You may have noticed a page calling themselves customer support who are pretending to be us. Head' up, they're fakes, and we agree, they are being [eggplant emoji]. We'll be removing their comments and banning them from the page,” it said.