Sharemarket flat as investors mull outlook for interest rates as Omicron spreads

The sharemarket closed flat as investors assess whether interest rates may not rise as fast as previously expected as Omicron spreads through the community.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 0.1 per cent, or 11.816 points, to 11,938.32 on Tuesday.

“The market has priced in a very steep interest rate increase through to August this year,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan.

While the Reserve Bank was definitely expected to increase interest rates next week to slow inflation, further hikes may not be as aggressive as previously thought as the spread of Omicron sees a large number of people isolating at home, he said.

READ MORE:

* Sharemarket drops as jittery investors eye Ukraine tension, switch out of equities

* All hands to the pump: Investors watch Ukraine situation

* Sharemarket continues strong start to February; S&P/NZX 50 Index jumps 1.9%



“It is going to be a drag on the economy and slow things down, which means that inflation will come off the boil and perhaps the Reserve Bank might just sit on their hands a little more than expected,” he said. “The direction is undoubtedly up, but I don’t think they are going to be quite as bullish as we move through this outbreak.

“Any movement in interest rate expectations is going to be a key driver for the market,” he said. “Right now the market is rather pessimistic on earnings, and they are rather pessimistic on interest rate increases, and any change to that will be very bullish for the market.”

123rf The Omicron outbreak may see large numbers of people isolating at home, which could slow the economy and lessen the need for interest rate hikes.

Some companies with a December 31 balance date have started to report their earnings, and more are expected to report to the market next week.

Sullivan said continuous disclosure rules meant there shouldn’t be too many surprises, and investors would be focused on the outlook comments and forward guidance.

“People will be expecting directors to have more of a handle on things than they did 18 months or two years ago on what the outlook is going to be going forward,” he said.

Investors were also concerned about geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said in a Facebook post that he expected his country to be invaded on Wednesday local time.

Contact Energy advanced 0.4 per cent to $8.10. The power company on Monday reported a 72 per cent increase in first-half profit to $134 million as it benefited from strong hydroelectricity generation in the South Island, which is cheaper for it to produce.

SkyCity Entertainment Group gained 2.8 per cent to $2.98.

The casino company on Monday posted a first-half loss of $33.7m and said it won’t pay a dividend to shareholders after Covid-19 restrictions hurt trading during the period.

But in a report titled ‘Looking through Covid’ on Tuesday, Forsyth Barr analysts retained their ‘outperform’ rating on the stock, saying despite near-term earnings disruption and elevated gearing, they expect domestic gaming activity to rebound strongly once restrictions ease and the company should be able to return to its 2019 pre-Covid levels of earnings in its 2023 financial year.

On Wednesday, Fletcher Building and Ebos Group are scheduled to report their first-half earnings.

Elsewhere, Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about rising tensions in Ukraine over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on their border.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent to 4,401.67 after falling as much as 1.2 per cent shortly after the US said it was closing its embassy in Ukraine and moving all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border. The move comes as diplomatic efforts continued on Monday in a bid to head off what US officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine.

- With AP