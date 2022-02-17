Online shopping spending booms to $7.67 billion last year, NZ Post says

Online shoppers spent a “staggering” $7.67 billion last year, setting a new record for online spending, the latest New Zealand Post eCommerce Spotlight report says.

But state-owned postal service company has begun preparing for a sustained Omicron outbreak, to ensure parcel deliveries will continue while people are self-isolating.

Chief operating officer Brendon Main said a sustained Omicron outbreak caused different challenges for NZ Post.

“We’re preparing for both an increase in demand for parcel delivery, as well as a decrease in resource, as it’s likely that at any given time some of our workforce will be unwell or self-isolating,” he said.

“In preparation for this, we’re getting ahead of things and increasing our capacity to deliver by about 10 per cent, including bringing on more people in advance and our focus will be to continue scaling up as quickly and safely as we can as the situation develops.”

Business marketing general manager Chris Wong said another year of lockdown restrictions resulted in the huge growth of online shopping.

“We started to see record parcel numbers when New Zealand went into Covid-19 lockdowns,” Wong said.

RNZ Auckland's lockdown and its growing demand for package deliveries has NZ Post on the brink.

“Last year saw the longest sustained period of retail being closed in New Zealand, particularly in Auckland, and with buying online the only option for many, we’ve continued to see online shopping grow to a whole new level.

“However, there is no doubt, whether we are in a lockdown or not, that online shopping is now a major part of how Kiwis shop every day,” he said.

The report found the average online shopper spent $3567 last year, up from $2913 in 2020. The average amount spent a month pershopper last year was $297.

The 45 to 60-year-old age group were the biggest spenders, but younger shoppers had the fastest growth rate.

The 15 to 29-year olds and the 30 to 45-year olds increased their online spending by 25 per cent last year and accounted for 43 per cent of total online spending.

Clothing and footwear led the way, up 34 per cent to more than $1.58b.

On Trade Me, women’s tops and shirts were the top items purchased last year, up one per cent on 2020.

Trade Me spokeswoman Sarah O'Leary said plants and trees came were the second most purchased item, up nine per cent, followed by mobile phone cases.

Women’s dresses and women’s shoes were also popular purchases.

In-store spending was up 1 per cent on 2020, at $654 million.

Shoppers spent $2.5b online in the three months to December, up 45 per cent on the same quarter the year before, and 71 per cent up on the same quarter in 2019., the report says.

Wong said October to December was peak season for retailers and include big sales day events such as Singles’ Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“With lockdown restrictions firmly in place leading up to this period, we saw many retailers adopting new and different promotions, starting much earlier and running for longer periods,” he said.

Singles’ Day recorded $30.8m in online spending, up 30 per cent on 2020, followed by Black Friday at $39.8m up 17 per cent, and Cyber Monday at $39.5m up 19 per cent.

With an extended period of high spending leading up to Christmas, it was feared that Boxing Day might not have lived up to its reputation for driving a shopping frenzy, Wong said.

“However, that was not the case. Nearly $195m was spent on Boxing Day across both online and off,” he said.

Boxing Day online spending was up 29 per cent on the year before, driven by nearly 184,000 online transactions for the day.

“Like the earlier big sales events, Boxing Day promotions seemed to start much earlier and extend well beyond the day and into the new year, allowing retailers to finish the year strongly,” Wong said.