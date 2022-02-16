Scars of the Covid-19 'rekovery' haunt the social insurance debate

Craig Renney from the Council of Trade Unions discussing Budget 2021 in May. He is also a supporter of social insurance schemes.

Dileepa Fonseka is a Stuff writer on business and politics.

OPINION: Among the most potent symbols of our economic response to Covid-19 was the penniless and starving migrant family who almost got deported for claiming too many food vouchers.

So it is equally symbolic that the Santos family wouldn’t have benefited had the Government’s big social insurance initiative been around when the country went into lockdown.

In fact, the plan to offer redundancy payments in exchange for a levy on their salaries, would more likely have ripped the Santos family off. Migrant workers and their employers will be charged for social insurance, but they will never be eligible for it.

“The [Future of Work] Forum recognises this could be perceived as unfair by temporary migrants,” the Government’s discussion document says, before noting similar arrangements apparently exist elsewhere in the world.

READ MORE:

* How social insurance could provide a safety net for NZ's most vulnerable workers

* Why is the Government trying to push through a two-tier benefit system?

* Budget did not go far enough to fix child poverty

* Government accused of buying middle-class vote, as Kiwis struggle to pay mortgage and rent



Not in Dubai though, because while New Zealand’s immigration policy settings have long been headed in the direction of a Dubai-style temporary guest worker programme, not even the Emiratis are unkind enough to levy a tax on migrant workers for no benefit at all.For all its faults, the United Arab Emirates doesn’t even tax its guest workers.

The theory is migrant workers fly over to do a job, and if their employer makes them redundant then they should probably not hang around too long looking for another job.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Foodbanks have been overwhelmed with demand since Covid-19 hit.

The discussion document says the Government should still charge them for social insurance though, because if they didn’t then it would just make their labour cheaper relative to a New Zealander’s. It also probably doesn’t hurt that this arrangement will see thousands of non-voting migrant workers provide a free funding boost to the scheme.

This part of the social insurance deal is unlikely to cause much a ripple of discontent, but migrant workers aren’t the only group who think they are getting very little out of the proposal.

The Green Party and Child Poverty Action Group have complained about the likelihood it will create a “two-tier” welfare system, a Rolls-Royce-style welfare scheme for the middle classes alongside a threadbare system for everybody else.

Others have criticised the backroom way the proposal appears to have been hashed out, an arrangement they say has resulted in women and minority groups being left out.

Predictably, there have been plenty of objections on the other side of the debate from business. These are more difficult to understand, because even if the scheme is not revenue neutral, it will surely make employees less likely to try and squeeze employers on redundancy provisions during wage negotiations.

Jeffrey Santos/Supplied Jeff Santos and his family were originally slated to be deported on Christmas day after receiving food vouchers under false addresses.

From the Government side there are hopes the objections will be short-lived, much like those that accompanied KiwiSaver and Working for Families.

Centre-left governments push these measures along, but once they’re implemented the centre-right governments which inevitably replace them are often reluctant to remove these sorts of initiatives.

Yet Covid-19 does seem to have changed the political debate around the fairness of middle-class handouts. Before the pandemic a policy with the seal of approval from a triumvirate of the Council of Trade Unions, BusinessNZ, and the Government, would have been enough to quell most objections.

Now though we are living in the aftermath of what economics commentator Bernard Hickey terms the “rekovery”. It carries a K because while people with assets have profited handsomely from the pandemic (the upwards-pointing part of the K), others have been plunged further into poverty, placing a growing strain on the nation’s foodbanks.

Wage subsidies have fattened corporate coffers, along with the savings accounts of many people never in danger of losing their jobs.

Meanwhile, quantitative easing has seen more money distributed to bondholders who pushed up the price of assets like houses even further.

Make no mistake, the issues targeted by social insurance are very real. Redundancy can lead to wage scarring, which can change the wage trajectory of those hit by these redundancies, and lead to a mismatch of skills as employees take on jobs below their skill level to make ends meet.

The issue is who should bear the costs of addressing this problem, should it be the employee, business, the government or some mixture of all three?

Countries like Australia have mandatory redundancy payouts to compensate for things like this, but New Zealand does not.

Research work by Motu last year shows New Zealanders experience lower overall earnings after a shock like redundancy.

But, dig into those numbers, and there is another side to that story too.

In the Motu analysis the highest levels of wage scarring were seen in employees aged 50 or over because they were robbed of their highest-earning years, while people in their 20s experienced fewer effects because they sacrificed their lowest-earning years.

This is, of course, an unfortunate situation, but is it one more worthy of time, attention and resources than similar issues facing other groups of workers?

Before the Covid-19 “rekovery” the answer to that question above may well have been yes, but the “k-shaped” Covid recovery has unexpectedly changed the conversation.