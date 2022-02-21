Vodafone turns fibre network into 'sensor' able to detect leaks, cars and quakes

FiberSense engineer Hadleigh Coffey explains how fibre-optic network is being turned into a giant sensor, capable of detecting underground water leaks, earthquakes and overhead traffic.

Vodafone’s underground fibre-optic network in Wellington is being equipped with super-sensitive technology that can let it detect and pinpoint leaks from water and gas pipes before they become a hazard.

The technology is also sensitive enough to detect the speed and direction of trucks and cars, and even the vibration caused by people walking overhead.

If deployed on a wider scale and on subsea cables it could be used to provide early warning of earthquakes and tsunamis.

Vodafone expects to use the system on more than 100 kilometres of cabling under the capital, itself, to detect if diggers might be in danger of accidentally cut through its cables, and if so to raise an alarm.

Stuff Vodafone believes its newly-sensitised network could help detect problems such as underground water leaks before they caused significant damage, and plans to show the capabilities to councils and other utilities.

It is not uncommon for towns, suburbs or even whole regions to lose access to the internet for hours because of such fibre cuts, which are often caused by roading contractors.

Vodafone fixed-network manager Bill Clince sees a much broader use in helping councils and utilities spot and fix water and gas leaks before they become a big problem, and in enabling the development of “smart cities”.

“I'm excited by it for lots of different reasons. It’s getting more information about things we can't see.”

Vodafone has been able to turn its network into a giant sensor simply by plugging devices developed by Australian technology company FiberSense into its network above ground.

The devices have previously been tested in Auckland.

They send beams of light through the fibre-optic cables and detect the minute distortions in those signals that are caused when the cables vibrate as a result of traffic or underground disturbances.

STUFF A huge fountain erupts in Wellington's Aro Valley after a burst pipe (video first published in January 2021).

Clince said the detection system was like having sensors connected every 3 to 5 metres along its fibre network.

FiberSense engineering manager Hadleigh Coffey said it used artificial intelligence to distinguish between different disturbances created by the likes of traffic vibrations, pipe leaks and seismic shocks.

“Every event has a different ‘signature’ to it. An excavator for example has a unique acoustic signature which is different to a truck, person or earthquake.

“They all have a different make-up of their frequencies and that is what we are looking for.”

Ross Giblin FiberSense’s system can sense the speed and direction of overhead traffic through the “signatures” of distortions shown above, raising the prospect it could be used in future to help control autonomous vehicles.

The system could provide early warnings of a wide-range of events, Coffey said.

“An underground water pipe – as soon as that starts to leak, before it even hits the road – it still has a unique signature which the system can detect.”

That created the potential to fix such faults before they caused costly damage and inconvenience.

Wellington Water has been plagued by a series of burst pipes over the last two years.

In October 2020, it emerged that $578 million would be needed to fix a backlog of existing issues.

Vodafone also has an extensive underground network in Christchurch where it is estimated nearly a quarter of pumped water has been wasted due to leaks.

When attached to subsea fibre-optic cables that cross the oceans, FiberSense’s devices could be used to detect tsunamis, Coffey said.

Another possible use included providing safety controls for autonomous vehicles, he said.

“It has some huge benefits over Radar and LiDAR, because it's very hard to ‘see’ a 1989 Toyota Corolla if you're in a Tesla, especially when they're coming up to a blind corner.”

But both could be sensed by underground fibre.

Stuff The number of pipe leaks fixed each month in Christchurch almost doubled in the year to February 2019. (Video first published in 2019)

There were lots of companies around the world trying to address those sorts of technology challenges “and we are certainly trying to lead the way on that to”, Coffey said.

Clince said Vodafone had given consideration to deploying the FiberSense system nationwide, including under Cook Strait.

“We're in the space of working out how we best utilise our network assets and their technology, and then we'll go from there.”