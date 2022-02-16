Fletcher Building first-half profit jumps 41% to $171m

Fletcher Building first-half profit rose 41 per cent even as the country’s biggest construction firm was hurt by Covid-19 disruptions.

Net profit rose to $171 million in the six months to the end of December, from $121m in the same period the previous year, the company said in a statement to the NZX on Wednesday. Covid-19 lockdowns cost it about $105m in pre-tax profit in the first quarter, the company said.

Chief executive Ross Taylor has trimmed down the business to make it more profitable since he took over in late 2017 after it lost millions on major construction projects. He is at the helm at a time when the construction industry is running hot, which is putting pressure on the availability of building materials and labour, which are already in short supply due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong (first-half) performance,” Taylor said. “This was despite the first quarter being heavily impacted by the up to five week-long Covid-19 stringent lockdown in New Zealand and local lockdowns in Australia.”

Taylor said the second half of the year is expected to be “very solid” with customers and forward indicators pointing to continuing volumes.

Fletcher expects to report full-year pre-tax profit before one-time items of about $750m. That’s up from $669m last year.

Based on the company’s experience in Australia with the Covid-19 Omicron variant, it expects pre-tax earnings could be impacted by between $25m and $50m.

The company will pay a first-half dividend of 18 cents per share, up from 12 cents a year earlier.

