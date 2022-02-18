Majority of homeowners ahead on their mortgages, Westpac says

Research from Westpac indicates that most people with home loans have decided to repay their loans faster than the 25-30 year terms they signed up to.

Westpac says nearly seven in 10​ of its home loan customers are now ahead in their repayments.

Homeowners from Wellington, the home of the civil service, are most likely to be ahead on their home loans, the bank says.

Ian Hankins​, Westpac’s general manager of consumer banking and wealth, said the proportion of the bank’s home loan customers who had done more than just meet their minimum contractual repayments had risen from 66​ per cent at the end of 2020, to 68​ per cent at the end of 2021.

The median amount paid off home loans by borrowers who were ahead on their repayments was $11,022​, and the median period of time that took off borrowers’ original 25 to 30-year mortgages was 10.5​ months.

READ MORE:

* New Zealanders with home loans cash in on low rates

* Half of households which deferred home loans have restarted repayments

* Homeowners warned not to expect automatic extension of loan 'holidays'



The Covid-19 pandemic had prompted many people to take action to improve their finances, Hankins said, and low interest rates and unemployment had given then the ability to do it by getting ahead on their home loans.

Hankins said during 2022, Westpac’s mortgage customers’ overpayments totalled $637m​.

“It's a trend over the last couple of years that these buffers have been built up,” he said.

David White stuff.co.nz What's required under the new CCCFA rules?

“Covid-19 is going to be part of our lives for some time and at the same time interest rates have been rising, so building up a savings or mortgage repayment buffer is a good way to help manage disruptions to the economy or changes to your own personal circumstances,” said Hankins.

Paying extra off the mortgage did not automatically entitle borrowers to temporarily halt their contractual repayments should they hit financial trouble, but Hankins said they could ask.

“If a customer did get into a situation where they were having some problems, and needed some support, then we have the ability to defer repayments for some time. That buffer they have built up can be used to support that,” he said.

Just over one in five mortgage borrowers had taken steps to increase their mortgage repayments during the pandemic, he said.

Paying extra off a home loan could be done in different ways, he said.

Some borrowers had done it by voluntarily lifting monthly repayments on fixed-term loans. Westpac allows borrowers to increase these repayments by up to 20 per cent without penalty.

Other borrowers had got ahead by paying lump sums off their debts when fixed portions of their loan came up to be refixed.

supplied/Stuff A fifth of people with home loans increased their voluntary extra repayments last year, says Ian Hankins, Westpac’s general manager of consumer banking and wealth.

Borrowers in some regionshad accelerated their home loan repayments more than in others.

A greater proportion of Westpac’s Wellington and Canterbury-based borrowers were ahead on their home loans compared to those in Auckland, where house prices are higher.

The region in the best overall repayment position was Wellington, where more than three-quarters of homeowners were ahead on repayments, by an average amount of $18,251, or the equivalent of 19 months.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington is the home of the civil service, and is also the city where most homeowners are ahead on their home loans.

The country’s geographical extremes of Northland, Southland and the West Coast had the lowest proportion of home loan customers ahead on their loans, Westpac’s data shows.

Despite that, every region had a rise in the proportion of customers ahead of their repayments in 2021, Hankins said.

That even happened in Auckland, which bore the brunt of anti-Covid lockdowns, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland bore the brunt of lockdowns, and yet still there was a slight increase in the proportion of Westpac customers who got ahead on their home loans.

The data might slightly understate the proportion of borrowers who are ahead on their home loans, as customers needed to be at least three months ahead in their repayments to be included.

“The true number of customers ahead of their repayments may be even higher, as there will be some who are one or two months ahead, who we haven’t included in this analysis,” Hankins said.

Also, Westpac chose to use a median, not an average, figure.

That was because a small proportion of borrowers get large windfalls, like inheritances, during any given year, and those very large lump sum contributions would result in a misleadingly large average.