Commerce Minister David Clark says he is working towards KiwiSaver 'refresh'

A review into KiwiSaver ordered by Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark, could pave the way for a fairer KiwiSaver deal for women.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has ordered officials to conduct a review of KiwiSaver to “enhance” its settings, but he would not say what enhancements he had in mind.

KiwiSaver is set to pass a milestone this year, closing in on managing $100 billion​ of retirement savings, said Financial Service Council (FSC) chief executive Richard Klipin, but Clark said changes could make the scheme work better, and grow faster.

“The actual review is still at a stage where I’m not ready to make announcements per se about it, but we are looking at possibilities that have been canvassed in other reviews,” Clark told the council’s Future Ready online advice summit on Thursday.

“I’ve asked officials for how we could enhance KiwiSaver to make the scheme work even better for Kiwis,” he said.

While 2.75 million people have KiwiSaver accounts, data from the Financial Markets Authority showed just 1.88 million made contributions last year, and groups that are missing out include many stay-at-home parents.

Social justice and retirement policy campaigned Susan St John speaking at the Financial Services Council conference this week on why KiwiSaver is not fair to women.

Campaigners have been pushing for changes to improve KiwiSaver results for women, calling for people caring for children or family members to have KiwiSaver contributions made for them by the government.

But the government has also been concerned by the plight of people like courier drivers who miss out on some of the benefits of worker protection law and KiwiSaver, despite in many respects little different from employed workers.

National's commerce spokesman Andrew Bayly said there were large portions of the population not using KiwiSaver.

“The way that women were treated, how young people who are starting out in work are encouraged to join Kiwisaver, I think are crucial points,” he said.

The missing KiwiSavers also included people who were told by employers on signing up for a job that if they wanted KiwiSaver contributions, they would have to accept a lower level of pay, he said.

It also included contractors, and self-employed people, Bayly said.

“A big chunk of people are local contractors, or small business owners, still think when they sell their business they will make a fortune,” he said.

While some would, that was not the case for all, he said.

“We need to make sure we are getting people to save for their future. It's a crucial thing for New Zealand,” he said.

“These are all issues that need to be addressed.”

It's not yet known whether Labour's proposed national income insurance scheme, which would replace 80 per cent of people’s pay for up to six months with payments capped at $104,728 a year (corresponding to a salary of $130,911), which means the maximum pay-out over six months would be $52,364 before tax.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National's commerce spokesman Andrew Bayly says it is time to review some aspects of KiwiSaver with a view to getting more people saving for their retirements.

Clark said when former National prime minister Sir Robert Muldoon “got rid of the scheme we had way back when, that deprived us wealth as a country. Australia introduced one shortly after, and the size of their financial sector is something to look across and admire”.

Muldoon was prime minister in 1975, when the National government abolished a fledgling national superannuation scheme.

“KiwiSaver provides us with a vehicle, but it is time to look at settings, to have a refresh, at how we can grow that opportunity,” Clark said.