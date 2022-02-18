Dog walking, biscuit packing and driving a limo some of the quirkiest jobs advertised this week

Do you want to ditch the 9 to 5? Dog walking could be your next move. (file photo)

If you're sick of working from home, working from an office or just the 9-to-5 in general, maybe it's time for a career change.

Seek recorded its highest number of job ads ever in January, with a 9 per cent increase in job listings on the site from the previous month.

There were 34,631 jobs advertised on Seek and 28,1784 on Trade Me Jobs on Thursday.

In addition to being up month-on-month, Seek job ads were also 42 per cent higher year-on-year.

And although many of them were for trades, office administration and manufacturing, transport and logistics, others required getting out in the sun and interacting with animals, all while earning coin.

READ MORE:

* Inside the stretch limo where Tiger King star Joe Exotic's team waited for a pardon that never came

* Biosecurity rules add up to $1200 a year to everyone's shopping bill: Economist

* Griffin's Sampler biscuits ranked from worst to best



Here are some of the jobs advertised at the moment that will most likely give you a better (or at least quirkier) work story:

Dog Walking Professional

If you love long walks on the beach and spending time with man’s best friend, being a dog walking professional is for you.

Fetch Dog Walking in Auckland has advertised for a temporary dog walking professional to pick up, walk and then drop off the dogs.

The successful applicant needs to be physically fit, as a 30 to 35 hour week will be filled with walking.

The national average salary for a Dog Walker is $60,500 in New Zealand, according to job website Glassdoor.

Chicken catcher:

Chicken company Tegel is advertising for a chicken catcher.

The full-time roles are based in New Plymouth, with one being a ten-hour night shift four days a week or a 5am shift five days a week.

It requires a person to work out in the field collecting chickens to bring to the plant.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Tegel is hunting for a chicken catcher.

“The work is physically demanding and requires core physical strength,” the ad said, and noted it required a lot of bending.

These are "hands on" roles and would suit someone with a farming sway who did not mind getting a bit dirty, it said.

Private luxury limousine chauffeur

Auckland company Mansons has advertised for a private limo chauffeur to do casual hours.

It is a back-up role to support the permanent chauffeur when more than one limousine is required at the same time, or the permanent chauffeur is unavailable.

As a casual role, a minimum 25 hours of work per month would be guaranteed.

Luke Nola and Friends Kids put the tough questions to Dr Ashley Bloomfield from the latest in Covid-19 news to aliens, rugby injuries and ambition. Part one of a two-part special episode.

The company is based in Parnell and owns three luxury limousines, which are available for the private use of staff and family only, which meant the driver would build close relationships with the client.

The role not only included driving the limo, but regularly cleaning and polishing the limousine throughout, and at the conclusion of, each shift.

Biscuit packer

New Zealand biscuit-maker 180 Degrees was recently acquired by The Arnott’s Group, and is now on the hunt for a biscuit packer.

The right candidate will participate in the preparation and the packing of biscuits, so if you can’t resist the taste of a cheeky Tim Tam, this job might not be for you.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF New Zealand biscuit-maker 180 Degrees was recently acquired by The Arnott’s Group, and is now on the hunt for a biscuit packer.

The Monday to Friday role has afternoon hours and requires good personal hygiene standards.

A similar job advertisements in 2021 said the hourly rate averages about $20, which is the current minimum wage. The minimum increases to $21.20 in April.