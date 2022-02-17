Govt launches Te Whai Mahi plan to support more Māori into work

The Government has unveiled its plan to support more Māori into employment, education and training.

Te Mahere Whai Mahi Māori – the Māori Employment Action Plan was launched by Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni on Thursday.

Over the next five years, the plan aims to contribute to an employment system that is mana-enhancing and improves employment outcomes for Māori.

A series of immediate, medium- and longer-term actions will ensure Māori have the skills and knowledge to lead and succeed at all stages of their careers, are able to thrive in workplaces that have good conditions and are free from discrimination, and are leaders in future-focused and sustainable sectors.

Sepuloni said the plan underlined the Government’s commitment to supporting kaupapa Māori and working in partnership with whānau, hapū and iwi to improve employment outcomes for Māori.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Supporting more Māori into quality employment, education and training is more important than ever, as New Zealand secures its recovery from Covid-19, the Government says.

“We know that to tackle the big issues facing Māori, get real results, and put an end to the disparity between Māori and non-Māori, we must do more.

“This requires working with and supporting Māori as employees, employers, and drivers of the Māori and wider economy, and as Te Tiriti partners.”

Sepuloni said Te Whai Mahi was for Māori from all backgrounds and walks of life.

“Whether you’re an aspiring wāhine Māori entrepreneur, a tāngata whaikaha with a desire to get into leadership roles or an older Māori wanting to upskill, this plan will support you to do just that.”

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said supporting more Māori into quality employment, education and training was important now more than ever, as New Zealand secured its recovery from Covid-19.

“Te Whai Mahi will help build Māori economic resilience to ensure they recover from the economic impacts of Covid-19 and are well-placed to weather future economic shocks.

“The Māori labour force is growing five times faster than non-Māori, and we must improve employment outcomes for them. This means more Māori skilled employees and employers are equipped and ready for the future of work.”