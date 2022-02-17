Sharemarket gains as investors cheer positive start to earnings season

The sharemarket rose, as investors were buoyed by positive early results from the local earnings season.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 1.1 per cent, or 134.928 points, to 12,256.82 on Thursday.

Companies with a December 31 balance date started reporting their earnings this week, although the majority are yet to come.

“We are just in the start of it, but we are off to a positive start. It has been a pretty solid set of updates so far,” said Devon Funds Management head of retail Greg Smith.

“Positive results or positive outlook statements are being well rewarded,” he said. “It probably highlights that expectations going into this earnings season were relatively low.”

Fletcher Building was the most traded stock on the exchange. The company’s shares rose 3 per cent to $6.90, adding to their 6.7 per cent gain on Wednesday, after the country’s biggest construction firm reported first-half profit rose 41 per cent and said the outlook was “very strong” as the building industry worked through a backlog of projects following strong building consent issuance.

“That was a stellar result,” Smith said. “They also painted quite an upbeat outlook about the future.”

Ebos rose 4.3 per cent to $41. That adds to its 3.4 per cent gain on Wednesday after the healthcare and petcare company lifted its first-half profit 9.7 per cent to A$102m (NZ$110m).

Smith said Ebos was doing well across all its businesses and was adding to the group with acquisitions.

SkyCity Entertainment Group gained 1.7 per cent to $3. On Monday, the casino company reported a first-half loss due to disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic, but the business may improve from here as borders re-opened and travel resumed again, Smith said.

NZX shares were placed in a trading halt as the stock market operator announced it planned to undertake a $44m capital raising to fund an investment in the Global Dairy Trade platform. The company made the announcement at the same time as it reported annual profit fell 15 per cent to $15m due to lower interest rates and higher depreciation and amortisation.

Smith said the dairy platform seemed like a good fit for NZX, and its result was “solid”.

Rubber products company Skellerup fell 1.4 per cent to $6.21 after reporting first-half profit rose 19 per cent to a record $23.2m, and forecasting full-year profit would be ahead of last year. The stock has surged 58 per cent over the past year.

While it was a solid update, the shares have had a huge run during the pandemic as the company’s rubber gloves and gumboots were in demand, Smith said.

Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson sank 4.3 per cent to $6.40 after warning first-half profit could fall as much as 44 per cent as Covid-19 lockdowns prevented many of its stores across New Zealand and Australia from trading.

The retailer lost 5432 trading days during the period as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns across New Zealand and Australia and projected after-tax profit would be between $11.1 million to $12.1m, down from $19.8m in the same period a year earlier.

“They have been heavily disrupted during the period with store closures,” Smith said.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets.

Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo retreated after Japan's January exports grew less than expected. Oil prices, which are volatile due to anxiety over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, fell by more than US$1 per barrel.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined on Wednesday after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials suggested a faster pace of interest rate hikes “would likely be warranted.'”

- With AP