The value of Netflix and Meta has tanked, here is why

As interest rate hikes, the threat of war in Ukraine, and global supply shortages have caused volatility in international markets, one sector has fared far worse than others, growth stocks.

A growth stock is a company whose earnings are expected to increase at a faster rate than an average company within the same industry.

Stocks of this kind typically in the technology sector, including household names such as Netflix, Meta (formerly Facebook) and Tesla.

But as shares on Wall Street had their worst January since 2009, and fell by 5.3 per cent. The share prices of Netflix and Meta plunged.

At the end of December last year Netflix was trading US$612 (NZ$914), as of midday Friday it was trading at US$386.

At the end of December Meta was trading at US$342, as of midday Friday it was trading at US$207.

Both companies have dropped by more than a third in three months.

But while their share prices have tanked, Netflix and Meta remain the largest and most successful companies in the streaming platform and social media industries by a big margin.

Jarden vice president of wealth management research Jeremy Ward​ said the fall in price for Netflix and Meta was significant and reflected a changing attitude to growth stocks in general.

Ward​ said while a standard business’s stock price was valued by metrics such as sales and profits, a growth stock share price was generally inflated by predictions of potential future sales and profits.

“Most companies have fairly predictable earnings, so interest rates going up or down is not a huge issue. With high growth stocks there is a lot of expectation built into the price,” Ward​ said.

Tesla was a prime example. Last year its market value rose more than US$1 trillion, while global supply shortages have hampered vehicle production, Ward said.

But when the market decided future profits were not looking so rosy, the price could take a nasty turn, he said.

“Netflix growth fell a lot more than expectation. If you are trying to forecast Netflix and you see they gain 5 million subscribers a month, then you naturally take that forward into the future. But it looks like that growth is really tailing off, despite all the Netflix people have been watching during lockdown.”

Meta was also in trouble, with almost no growth new users, with a business model that relied on new people joining and selling on their user data to advertising customers, he said.

Not all companies need to grow to be successful. But successful companies not focused on growth usually pay out healthy dividends to investors, Ways said.

The problem with Netflix and Meta is they are not growing, and they are not paying out dividends, he said.

“When a growth company stops growing, but doesn’t start paying dividends, everyone gets a bit scared. That is exactly what happened with Meta. It says it going to be huge in the metaverse, but it hasn't articulated how it is going to get there.”

Kernel wealth chief executive Dean Anderson said the fall of Meta’s share price was an example of an established growth stock failing to adapt to a new environment.

“While Facebook can promote grand ideas of the metaverse, these concepts will cost billions, take years, and may not succeed. Facebook’s ability to transition and continue the growth it has delivered in the past is uncertain, therefore investors have significantly reset the value on this business today,” Anderson​ said.

But smaller growth stocks such as emerging companies in disruptive sectors such as space, electric vehicles, distributed financial services, are also heavily affected by rising interest rates

“These emerging growth sectors are still in their infancy, so rising rates and the uncertainty of their future profitability has had a bigger impact on their value today when interest rates rise,” Anderson said.

This does not mean some growth companies do not have long term growth potential, but the rising interest rates mean growth may not be reflected in the share price for some time, he said.

Investors should not pay attention to the market noise and daily fluctuations of share prices, and commit to a well diversified portfolio, he said.

“Ultimately a company is only worth the price someone paid for its last traded share. If you have a well diversified portfolio that is balanced well, then if you have time on your side, you can just let the markets do the rest.”