Covid-19, cashflow problems blamed for Pricewise collapse

Discount retailer Pricewise has gone into liquidation, despite efforts to save it in 2020.

According to Companies Office records, Price Wise (2020) was moved into liquidation by special resolution of shareholders on Thursday.

BDO Tauranga’s Ken Brown​ and Paul Manning​ have been appointed liquidators.

Manning said Covid-19, a lack of profitability and cashflow issues were reasons for the company’s collapse.

Price Wise is owned by Polar Capital, the investment company of Big Chill founder Colin Neal​.

Supplied Discount retailer Pricewise has collapsed.

Polar Capital bought the retailer for $2.32 million after it went into receivership in 2020. That receivership was triggered by Polar Capital, which was owed $1.5m by Price Wise.

At the time, receiver Steven Khov​ said the company had 118 staff across 16 sites and the sale would mean 14 of its 16 stores would remain open.

However, Manning said just one store remained open on Thursday.

Neal has previously purchased other struggling businesses, including retailer Smiths City and motorhome rental company Jucy.