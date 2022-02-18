Russian threat to Ukraine: Kiwi firms advised to prepare for 'cyber' fall-out

The GCSB’s National Cyber Security Centre has warned cyber threats could have a serious impact “even for countries and organisations not directly targeted”.

The Government’s National Cyber Security Centre is advising key New Zealand businesses to beef up their cyber defences “in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine”.

The NCSC said in an advisory that there was an increased potential for cyber-attacks and encouraged nationally-significant organisations to “consider and strengthen” their cyber-security readiness.

The security body noted the Government had blamed Russian state actors for the “SolarWinds” cyber-attacks that targeted technology companies in 2020.

Those attacks showed that cyber threats could have a serious impact “even for countries and organisations not directly targeted”, it said.

The NCSC did not state whether there was any specific intelligence that had led it to issue the advisory on Friday.

The Ukrainian army and defence ministry and banks in Ukraine experienced denial-of-service attacks earlier in the week, in what some feared could be a prelude to a Russian invasion.

The NCSC said New Zealand’s international partners had produced a range of advice to ensure readiness for “specific cyber threats in the context of Russia-Ukraine tensions”, pointing organisations to that material on its website.