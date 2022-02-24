Waiheke Island wine tour operator refuses to refund $500 deposit to customer with Covid

A Waiheke Island transport company is refusing to refund a deposit to an Auckland man who had to cancel a wine tour when he tested positive for Covid.

Consumer NZ says people should be prepared not to receive full refunds if they have to cancel bookings because of Covid-19.

An Auckland man has complained after he was unable to receive a refund of a Waiheke Island wine tour deposit, after he had to cancel due to contracting Covid-19.

Simon, who didn't want his last name publish for privacy reasons, had booked to travel to Waiheke Island with 27 of his friends on February 19.

He paid an upfront, non-refundable deposit of $500 for a private wine tour with Waiheke Executive Transport and a $500 deposit for lunch at Ki Maha.

But five days before the event, on his birthday, he tested positive for Covid, and cancelled his plans.

“I kindly asked out of goodwill and from an ethical standpoint to provide a refund to both the Wine Tour Guide and at Ki Maha as I had Covid,” he said.

Ki Maha responded swiftly and provided a refund.

Waiheke Executive Transport “went cold”, and refused to refund Simon as it was against its terms and conditions.

“Although this may be correct from a company policy point of view, I believe this is beyond appalling from an ethical point of view,” Simon said.

“There was no sympathy or sense of humanity.”

He said he wasn’t offered to rebook to another date, and because of the Omicron outbreak, his friends were hesitant to go.

Waiheke Executive Transport’s terms and conditions stated if transport was cancelled the deposit paid was non-refundable.

Geoff Jewitt of Waiheke Executive Transport said it had added a clause that let a customer re-schedule if they were unable to travel due to a national lockdown. It informally allowed travellers who were close contacts or had tested positive to also re-schedule.

“When we put a wine tour together there is a considerable amount of administration and several businesses lock in time slots for the set date.”

Deposits contributed to the cost of booking the time slot, and the initial cost of setting up the job. He said the island’s location meant it was unlikely someone else would take over the booking at the last minute and this clause helped find only genuine customers.

“To date, we have had some disappointed people who have lost deposits, but we prefer if they re-book a different date. In some cases we have allowed two years for the re-booking to be confirmed.”

Consumer NZ spokeswoman Raksha Nand said if a consumer made a purchase, they had a contract with a business and bound by it.

“We expect businesses won’t give out a refund due to a change of mind or if customers contract Covid-19, unless the seller offered a refund at the time the tickets were purchased,” she said.

“The seller is not obliged to take these circumstances into account.”

Consumer NZ hoped businesses would consider vulnerable consumers could not take risks, such as attending an event when Covid-19 is around, and were more flexible with their refund and cancellation policies.

Nand encouraged consumers to check wether a right to refund was offered before paying for a service.