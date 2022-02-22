$1 million campaign begins to promote NZ technology to the world

NZ Tech Story’s marketing pitch plays on the country’s time zone to portray the country as forward-thinking.

The Government is putting $1 million into a marketing campaign, NZ Tech Story, to help technology businesses shout about the country's potential to overseas customers, workers and investors.

David Downs, chief executive of government agency NZ Story, said the funding would pay for the likes of brochures, videos, seminars and a website that would highlight the achievements of companies such as Rocket Lab, Xero, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Weta Digital.

Key messages conveyed by the website, seetomorrowfirst.nz, include New Zealand’s strong position in surveys ranking the ease of doing business internationally and its collaborative work culture.

Communications Minister David Clark said in a statement announcing the initiative there was “no reason New Zealand can’t be the Silicon Valley of the Southern Hemisphere”.

READ MORE:

* Green shoots sprout from tech sector in the wake of Covid-19

* Government and NZTech step up urgency of ambitions for technology sector

* Border opens a crack for IT workers, with firms able to apply for 600 exemptions



Downs acknowledged foreign businesses didn’t generally buy technology products just because they were from a certain country, but said the marketing drive could encourage people to think of New Zealand technology as innovative and its businesses as trustworthy.

One of the main objectives was to persuade skilled workers to consider New Zealand as an attractive place to pursue a career, given the global competition for talent in the sector, he said.

“The big barrier to growth for the tech sector in New Zealand is talent.”

But evidence from other markets that NZ Story had been involved with suggested such marketing could also make a difference in terms of sales, he said.

“We have just done a major campaign in the food sector, ‘made with care’, to better position our products in 12 overseas markets.

“We are seeing New Zealand businesses sell as much in a month as they would usually do in a year online in some markets such as the UK,” he said.

STUFF Technology companies are being lured to Christchurch and could pump millions of dollars into the local economy (video first published in April).

Greg Cross, chief executive of Auckland artificial intelligence company Soul Machines, which has just received $105 million in fresh funding from investors and is another company NZ Story will be highlighting, said he was a pragmatist and not much into “feel good stuff” himself.

“When you are trying to win customers you have got to stand on your own two feet. Nobody buys tech based on where it is from today.”

But the success of any country’s technology sector was driven by its ability to attract great talent and great investors, he said.

“As the world’s borders come down, people will look at where they want to live and who they want to work for.

“Highlighting some of the things New Zealand has to offer for talent and showcasing the successes technology companies have had in attracting top venture capital and high-value exits are stories worth reinforcing, given the amount of change we are going to see over the next couple of years.”

SUPPLIED 3D geo-technical firm Seequent, which was sold to US firm Bentley for $1.5b in March, is another of the ‘success stories’, NZ Tech Story will be promoting as an example of what can be achieved in NZ.

Downs said the consistency of “a brand story” would help everyone.

“If we are talking about the value of coming from a trustworthy country where people think in an innovative way and are collaborative, then everyone benefits from that.

“I liken it to the wine industry. Fifteen or 20 years if you were trying to sell wine into Europe you first job was to convince them that New Zealand could make wine, and then the variety, but now no-one needs to be convinced.”

Xero marketing manager Valerie Walshe said that as a “New Zealand-founded global small business platform”, it was passionate about supporting ‘NZ Inc’.

“It's great to see the NZ Tech Story raising awareness of New Zealand's capabilities and global tech reputation,” she said.

Phoebe Harrop, an Auckland-based principal at Australian venture capital company Blackbird, said such marketing campaigns “definitely can work”.

“But obviously the strongest marketing campaign is to see high-quality technology companies succeeding in the world, and there have been a long list of those in recent years.”

New Zealand was “absolutely perceived as one of the more exciting markets for technology start-ups,” she said.