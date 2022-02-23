Tegel advertising more than 100 roles as staffing shortage hits

Tegel is advertising for more than 100 roles as it is hit with a staffing shortage. (File Photo)

Poultry producer Tegel is advertising for more than 100 roles.

A Tegel spokeswoman said the company had been hit by staffing shortages.

“Tegel is experiencing staff shortages, but that is no different to other companies throughout New Zealand, many of which are also finding it difficult to find staff at the moment,” she said.

There were currently a “hundred or so vacancies” nationwide, out of a total staff of around 2500, the spokeswoman said.

The roles include hatchery workers, chicken catchers, process workers, farmworkers, industrial cleaners, logistics team roles and truck drivers.

A nationwide labour and skill shortage is plaguing the country, largely due to the borders being closed to workers coming from offshore.

In the year before the pandemic, 239,000 non-Kiwis came into the country on various types of temporary work visas. That figure was just 5700 in the past year, a drop of 97.5 per cent.

While some came in under specialised skills categories, the most common occupations of those arriving pre-pandemic were restaurant managers, chefs, fruit pickers, dairy workers, personal care assistants, and carpenters and joiners.

The meat processing industry is the country’s second-largest goods exporter, generating $9.2 billion in export revenue.

The industry employed 25,000 workers, many of whom are Māori and Pasifika, deemed at higher risk for Covid-19, but the sector is not covered by a vaccine mandate.

Outside of Government vaccination mandates, businesses can assess whether specific work in their workplace requires vaccination for health and safety purposes.

The Tegel spokeswoman would not confirm if it was operating without vaccine requirements.

“Tegel has strict health and safety guidelines in place to protect staff and these have been enhanced since the arrival of Covid,” she said.

Decisions about vaccination requirements were not linked to the availability of staff, she said.