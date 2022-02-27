Crimson Education's Jamie Beaton, aiming for the Ivy League, and profits

Jamie Beaton seems well aware his beliefs around education probably don’t gel well with a lot of New Zealanders.

There is a lot about Crimson Education that rubs mainstream New Zealand up the wrong way, and Jamie Beaton knows it.

There is the American mania of the Ivy League which has even seen high-profile celebrities prosecuted for bribery – an obsession that lies at the core of its business model – then there’s the almost sacrilegious idea middle-class parents should be willing to forego down payments on that second investment property, or a BMW, to put those thousands towards their child’s education instead.

Equally foreign to the New Zealand culture is the thought that teenagers should spend their days studying a dizzying array of subjects that make the “Asian five” (calculus, statistics, physics, biology, chemistry) sound easy.

Then there is the idea that a business coaching people to do all of this could be transformed into a global enterprise worth more than the capital valuation of several dairy farms.

“Education ultimately is an investment in yourself, it is ultimately human capital investment in your talents and skills development,” Beaton says from his current home of New York.

“So, this obsession with hard assets like, say, property, over, for example, your human capital ... is a little bit silly.”

AP During the pandemic demand for Ivy League universities like Harvard has been running hot.

All of this flies in the face of what passes for commonsense in mainstream New Zealand, and Crimson Education has remained a mystery to most, one which has only grown more opaque as news of its ever-increasing nine-figure valuations, and courtroom exploits, have rolled in.

Crimson Education went all the way to the Court of Appeal in 2018 to prevent media from accessing information about a dispute that arose after it acquired UniTutor (a dispute that was settled out of court), other disputes include a claim over copyright involving the University of Auckland, and one related to the aftermath of Crimson’s acquisition of Ivy plus Education.

This year another dispute between Crimson and an education firm called Eurekly looks set to make its way through the courts. Joint venture talks between the two firms broke down and Eurekly alleges Crimson poached a staff who reportedly shared commercially important information, Beaton has reportedly filed a civil assault claim against Eurekly’s owner, Austen Clarke, too.

Then there is Beaton himself. He doesn’t drink, has never tried drugs, is a fan of the miniature wargame Warhammer, and has an origin story that will be unrelatable to most: an ex-Kings College student who went to Harvard University, took his first set of competitive exams when he was eight years old, and was raised by a single mother who has pushed him to achieve academically since he was three years old.

“When I grew up my Mum had her MBA, law degree, commerce degree, chartered accounting qualification, all on my bedroom wall, and so I woke up every day and I see this.”

Crimson Education’s business model plays on all of this. The most high profile part of it is the college admissions side where students are coached on how they might be able to squeeze through to the top United States and European universities.

Courtney Crow Jamie Beaton says his students aspire to careers on Wall Street or in management consulting.

Crimson also owns tutoring services like Number Works 'n Words, along with an online global academy.

“I have families that come from Shanghai. They land in Auckland, they go to these schools, which are ostensibly some of the best schools in the country, and they're shocked by the academic rigour, the difference between their home country and the local country and they're really nervous about their child falling behind.”

But, the process of helping secure a placement at Oxbridge or a top-flight US university is resource-intensive, and requires coaching.

Beaton demonstrates this in his recently-released book Accepted! Secrets to gaining admission to the world’s top universities, which is both a defence of the act of putting so much time, money and effort into attending one of these elite universities, and a ‘how to’ guide on how to get there.

He says the secret sauce to get a student into an Ivy League college is to figure out what a student’s limits are, and then stretch those over several years.

“It’s very overwhelming if you show someone four years of what they’re going to do upfront.

“The trick is you have to deeply understand the student, what their capacity is initially. You get them to get one success, they feel the thrill of that achievement, and then from there you stretch, you challenge, you bring the next opportunity in front of them.”

So, if it is such a resource-intensive business, meaning more customers require extra investment, how can the enterprise be scalable enough to meet the future growth potential of a valuation running to hundreds of millions of dollars?

Tutoring and education are tried and tested business models, but such businesses don’t usually have tech stock-like market valuations attached to them.

Crimson Consulting isn’t publicly listed, but when it tried to raise capital in October 2020 it raised enough money to effectively value it at US$260m NZ$388m. Another capital raising last year took its valuation to US$460m.

Crimson started out by going into countries like Thailand, Russia and pitching its college admissions service to international students who wanted to study in the US.

Beaton says it now sends more students to the Ivy League than most countries do, and the US itself is its biggest student market.

In a New Zealand context its valuation makes Crimson more valuable than well-known companies like Sky TV, Eroad, Sanford, Rakon, and only a few funding rounds away from The Warehouse or Kathmandu.

AP Private equity investor John Wilson was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment in a college bribery case.

Then again, Crimson’s valuation is still well short of reaching the giddy heights of other educational ventures like MasterClass, a US online teaching website that made its name through offering classes taught by celebrities, which was recently valued at US$2.75 billion.

The Australian Financial Review also reported rumours an initial public offering on the ASX was possibly on the cards for Crimson Consulting too.

Beaton argues the pandemic has flattened the education playing field between Crimson’s online academy and respected real-life schools. Globally, the lockdowns have created increased interest around purpose-built online education experiences.

“You can't really compare our digital native online school to a physical school trying to get into the online world, you know, it's unsurprising they would struggle.”

Crimson Global Academy is a registered private school in New Zealand, its programme has been developed in conjunction with former Auckland Grammar principal John Morris.

The programme is a mixture of classes held online in particular countries, and videos on demand.

“High schools are deeply flawed across the world in terms of the design, no matter how good a high school is, there are the same problems.

“It isn't particularly scaled, so you can't offer all the subjects you want. You can't afford all the extracurriculars you want ... you might not even be able to access these different international qualifications, which means your options may be restricted.

“And so I think there's huge room to run with Crimson Global Academy, and bringing a world-class accessible private school education to families globally.”

Students have flexibility around how they schedule their classes, and Beaton says students enrolled in New Zealand usually opt for a schedule that goes from 9am to 9pm with breaks in between.

Students are assessed not just on academic performance, but on how often they take part in classroom discussions.

Crimson’s programme and classes are also more specialised, and include courses like computer science and the academy offers extracurricular activities like an “investing club”, led by a former hedge fund analyst.

Beaton says the traditional schooling model of continuous classes from 9am to 3pm, some of which students don’t really need to take, is a waste of time for many students, and he likens the traditional school to a factory production line trying to cram teaching output into as short a space of time as possible.

He says class sizes at Crimson’s academy run from five to 15 students, yielding what he says is the smallest student to teacher ratio in New Zealand.

Mixed in with all of this are real-life meetings and extracurricular activities, if the border was open his students would also have the option of visiting places like Silicon Valley to see what kind of global options are available to them.

But if Beaton’s book is anything to go by, the outlook of students using Crimson’s services are likely to be vastly different to your typical school.

“I would say almost none of my students would cite the idea of getting on the New Zealand property ladder as their aspiration,” Beaton says.

Supplied Beaton advises students take as large a course load as possible, even if that goes against what their teachers advise. (File photo)

His students are dreaming of joining a tech startup, working in fields like artificial intelligence, investment banking or management consulting, and Beaton can recite a long roll of students who have made it.

He also doesn’t see Crimson Education’s task as persuading families and students to go down this path, they are more focused on capturing the students and families already looking for it.

Interest in entering elite universities is still running strong, and as proof Beaton cites the flood of applications universities like Colombia and Harvard received after they suspended some of their examination requirements because of the pandemic.

“Our path is not easy. Our path is hard work. Years of effort. Years of training. Probably not going to as many parties on Saturdays as the other kids in your school. That’s our path, it’s a challenging path.”

In his book Beaton advises students take on as large a course-load as possible, and even to ignore the advice of teachers who might suggest otherwise.

Which sounds like a recipe for burn-out, something Beaton asserts is not a problem at Crimson.

“I’ve seen literally thousands of kids go through Crimson and, in general, the number of kids who burn out or hit a wall or something, it virtually never happens in our environment, because we have all these mentors around the student.

“We encourage vulnerability, openness, so when the student’s feeling stressed or challenged they share it with their mentors, and often they share that with us even before their parents.”

What about profitability? As a private company its accounts are not publicly reported, but news reports of losses or modest revenues have leaked out from time to time.

“We’re really focused on the long-term in general. We’re really sustainable as a business. Fortunately we’ve had a lot of success in college admissions guidance.

“That business is really helpful, and we can reinvest these proceeds into other units like Crimson Global Academy, and keep growing and innovating.

“Of course, as a CEO I make sure our business is sustainable, we’ve got a very strong balance sheet, fantastic investors behind us, but I am making these decisions with a long-term view.”