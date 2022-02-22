Strict criteria for financial support 'locks out' struggling hospitality, tourism businesses

Strict criteria for the latest financial support being offered by the Government means many struggling hospitality and tourism businesses won’t see a cent of it, industry leaders say.

To access the latest support, businesses must be able to show a 40 per cent drop in revenue over seven days within the six weeks prior to the shift to phase two of the Government’s Omicron response on February 15.

They will then be able to apply for $4000 plus $400 for every full-time employee, capped at $24,000.

Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director, James Doolan​, said the support package largely ignored businesses continuing to struggle with the impact of closed borders and instead prioritised businesses that had been able to rebuild revenues to near-normal levels.

For hotels, the Omicron outbreak had been “pain-on-pain,” he said.

123rf Industry leaders say strict criteria for the Government’s latest financial support payment will lock out too many hospitality businesses.

“[This] outbreak is like being kicked when you’re already knocked out – the kick isn’t great, but it’s not the main problem.”

Doolan said many hotels and other tourism businesses will not qualify for the new support package because the comparison is between revenue levels already smashed by closed borders.

“If earnings were terrible before February 15 and terrible afterwards, you might not qualify. That’s a bizarre outcome. Adjusting the qualification criteria to acknowledge the ongoing impact of closed borders is the absolute minimum that Government should do for battered tourism businesses.”

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois​ said the criteria will make many businesses ineligible.

“January is a very tricky time for hospitality. Whilst businesses in key holiday hotspots traditionally do well during this period, others in the main centres are often very slow during this period as people leave the cities for the summer break,” she said.

Supplied Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director James Doolan says the Omicron outbreak has been “pain-on-pain” for hotels.

“What we would like to see is the comparison period extended by a further four weeks, giving those businesses the ability to be able to compare to a period in December, or preferably a year-on-year comparison.”

Revenues had been down on previous years since last August, and a comparison to a time without alert level restrictions would give a more reliable reflection of the impact on businesses, Bidois said.

New businesses should have the ability to compare to the December 2021 period.

Bidois said Omicron continued to have a significant effect on the hospitality industry and that was unlikely to change any time soon.

“CBDs are empty and many are still hesitant to spend time in public spaces and this is going to continue to hit hospitality hard, so we really do need to ensure that as many of those struggling businesses as possible are eligible for this payment.”