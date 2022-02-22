Marcus Lush: People looking at CBD development through rose-tinted glasses

Invercargill city councillor Marcus Lush has reservations about the Invercargill City Council’s investment into the city development.

Marcus Lush believes his fellow Invercargill city councillors are looking at the multi-million dollar city block development through rose-tinted glasses.

The national broadcaster-cum-local body politician went as far as suggesting the council should try to get out of the $165m project.

Although the sentiment was not shared by the majority of his fellow councillors on Tuesday.

They agreed at a council meeting to put a $22.5 million short-term loan towards the development as well an additional $7.5m investment. Most expressed excitement about the development and were delight it was closing in on completion.

Before council voted in favour of the additional funding Lush made his position loud and clear.

The first-term councillor was not part of the council when it first agreed on the initial $25m investment into the development.

“As a new councillor I have trouble getting in behind this, and I don’t know which way we go to stop it happening,” Lush said.

“There is a mentality of, ‘let's just get it done so we can go to an election and say we’ve done this’. I just don’t think it stacks up.”

“I just think we’ve all got rose-tinted glasses on as to how well it is going to turn out.”

“I just think we continue to get ourselves involved in commercial deals, I don’t know if it is a lack of leadership or what, that seems to produce pretty poor outcomes for Invercargill.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, we didn’t get the Kakaporium going, we didn’t get the Invergiggle child-friendly thing going. There is no vision.”

He felt the city would end up with a “mall” containing many tenants which were already in the city, and that ratepayer money could have gone on other projects.

However, Cr Alan Arnold said he had lived his entire life in Invercargill and labelled the city block development, being led by Invercargill Central Ltd, as the most exciting project he had seen in the city.

“I think it’s transformational for Invercargill and one of the reasons you are getting a second hotel. I just want to see the thing finished.”

Cr Peter Kett said he was previously nervous about council investment but added that now it neared completion he was very excited. He believed it would do so much for not just Invercargill but Southland.

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, council mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook, along with other councillors, all stated that the public had made it clear they wanted the development in Invercargill completed, and the majority of ratepayers were happy to put money towards it.

“The overwhelming feeling I’ve got from them is the worst scenario is if the job isn’t finished. I think we’ve got no other choice but to back it all we can,” Shadbolt said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Central project director Geoff Cotton took us on a tour through Invercargill's $165m city block CBD development. [Video first published in November].

Cr Rebecca Amundsen acknowledged that it would be irresponsible not to agree to the additional funding now, but she felt council needed to be aware of the risks attached to putting further money towards the project.

“Where do we draw the line around how much more money we invest in it and how many more things we sacrifice from a council point of view of other projects, and I’m thinking of the museum in particular.”

Amundsen also raised concerns around what impact the development would have on other parts of the inner city, most notably the buildings on the north side of Esk St, as retailers move to the new development.

She said council was advised that most developers would not start a project until they had about 80 percent of tenants signed up, but council agreed at the time to invest when there were two tenants signed up.

The negotiations with tenants had affected the commercial bank loan, which in turn had led to the council putting forward the $22.5m loan, Amundsen said.

“I sometimes think to myself, what would have happened if we had taken that original $25m that we put into the project, which was to be the extent of our investment, and we used that to enhance our built heritage. Would that possible have been braver, bolder, more transformational?”