Meridian reports profit drop and sticks to assumption Tiwai smelter will close

Meridian Energy appears to be sticking to the line that it expects the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to close at the end of 2024.

Meridian Energy, the country’s largest power company, has reported a 41 per cent drop in its profits for the six months to the end of December.

The company booked a $133 million profit for the period, with revenues slipping 1 per cent to $1.67b.

But Meridian reported its “underlying profit” was down only $5m, and upped its interim dividend by 2.6 per cent to 5.85 cents a share.

Chief executive Neal Barclay said its operating performance was impacted by lower revenues from the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, which cut the price it paid for power last year, but was otherwise “on par” with the same period the previous year.

The company expects to recognise a gain of about $240m on the January sale of its Australian subsidiary Meridian Energy Australia in its full year accounts for year to the end of June.

Barclay indicated the company was still working on the assumption it would stop supplying power to the aluminium smelter when its current contract came to an end in December 2024.

Meridian said there were “no current discussions” with the smelter on a new electricity contract.

That is despite the smelter confirming speculation earlier this month that majority owner Rio Tinto would like to keep it open.

Barclay said Meridian was making “sound progress on our strategy to develop new sources of South Island demand following the Tiwai contract end in 2024”.

Contact Energy – which also supplies power to the smelter – struck a markedly different tone in a letter to shareholders late last week, noting Rio Tinto’s “indicated desire” to keep the smelter open.

Chief executive Mike Fuge said it was “early days, but it is encouraging to see the smelter’s owner recognise the need for it to play a larger role in helping manage dry year security of supply in New Zealand’s electricity system”.