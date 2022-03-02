'Domino effect' starts to hit hospitality suppliers

Nelson Hospitality Association president Ian Williams says many businesses are on their "last legs" after two years of restricted trading.

Businesses in Te Tauihu (the top of the south) are facing losses of up to 30 per cent as the cafés, bars and restaurants they supply try to cut costs.

Two years into the Covid-19pandemic, many hospitality businesses are on the verge of closure, with some predictions that up to 50 per cent could close.

Now, the businesses that supply the hospitality sector say the domino effect is being felt down the line.

Pete's Natural owner Marleen Suy says the impact of the pandemic on hospitality businesses is starting to flow down to suppliers.

Motueka soda company Pete’s Natural relies on hospitality orders for 90 per cent of its business, and in a week in February its revenue was down 30 per cent, co-owner Marleen Suy said.

“It does have a big flow on effect for us.”

Hospitality businesses were struggling to get by as many people stayed home in the midst of the Omicron wave, and that meant smaller – or no – orders for businesses like theirs, she said.

Nelson hospitality businesses says business has dropped away under alert level red.

They were hoping to build online sales direct to customers to help get by, but were also hoping Government subsidies for hospitality could offer relief for other effected businesses.

“If they’re looking at hospitality I also think they need to look at suppliers of hospitality ... if we’re impacted through them then there should also be help for these kind of businesses,” Suy said.

On February 21 the Government announced a new Covid-19 support payment of $4000 per business plus $400 per full-time worker for some businesses affected by the Omicron outbreak.

Businesses need to show a 40 per cent drop in seven consecutive days within the six weeks prior to the shift to phase two of the Government’s Omicron response on February 15.

Suy urged people to get out and support local businesses – whether through visiting cafés and restaurants, or buying online.

“Stay local, go local and spend local.”

Julie Jones, co-owner of Nelson Food Distributors and Marlborough Food Distributors, said they were also starting to be impacted by the loss of business for hospitality.

“It flows through the whole chain like a domino.”

Their revenue was also down about 30 per cent, and it was increasingly difficult to plan, she said.

“It’s definitely difficult times ahead.”

The uncertainty for themselves and their staff started to take a toll on mental health, and businesses needed government help, she said.

“It’s not just cafés and restaurants that are losing money, it’s everybody that supports those businesses. I would like to see them actually thinking about the domino effect.”

They needed the public to get out and support hospitality businesses, she said

“People are not coming through the doors – so how are they supposed to stay open?”

Their business was “lucky” because it supplied Night and Day stores, but other suppliers around the region were solely focussed on hospitality, she said.

“They’ll really feel it.”

The worries for the suppliers comes after Nelson hospitality businesses warned in February that many were on the brink of closure.

Ian Williams, president of the Nelson Hospitality Association, says hospitality businesses are having to rethink menus.

On Tuesday, Nelson Hospitality Association president Ian Williams, who owns The Vic and Burger Culture, said the hospitality scene remained unseasonable quiet, with many businesses contemplating either temporary or permanent closures.

A downstream impact to suppliers and other services, like cleaning and laundry, was inevitable, he said.

Businesses would be looking at stock and menus to see where they could save money, he said,

“Quite a lot of hospitality businesses are rethinking their menus at the moment.”

Businesses were now looking at the new government subsidies to see what they qualified for, while also waiting for customers to return, he said.