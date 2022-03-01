Resident visa applicants locked out of Immigration New Zealand after website crashes

Immigration New Zealand’s website crashed as migrants flocked to apply for the 2021 Resident Visa, which became available on Tuesday.

A statement on the Immigration New Zealand website said due to “unprecedented demand” the website was at capacity.

The website had been recently upgraded to increase the number of applications it could handle.

But applicants were frustrated to find the upgrades did not stop many people being locked out of the application process.

Would-be applicants expressed their frustration on Facebook. One person said she was put on hold for 269 minutes when she called for help.

Immigration New Zealand apologised for the inconvenience and encouraged people locked out of the site to try again tomorrow.

ACT Party Immigration spokesman Dr James McDowall​ said the website crashing was another “own goal” for the Government department.

“Previously, Immigration New Zealand took too long to process applications. Now its website crashes before they are even accepted. It has yet again failed to do basic planning, with its efforts to manage today’s rollout resulting in a crashing website,” McDowall​ said.

McDowall​ said the solution was to sort out long processing times, which caused applicants to become desperate to get their applications in as early as possible.

Immigration New Zealand has been approached for comment.