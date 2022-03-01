NZ Post buys Fliways courier business, as postal services to Russia are paused

NZ Post says it bought Fliway to add logistics capacity to support strong growth in ecommerce, which has accelerated during the pandemic.

New Zealand Post has bought Fliway​ Group to expand its parcels business to carry larger items.

Norbert Bojarski,​ NZ Post investments and ventures executive general manager, said Fliway specialised in delivering items that were too big to be carried by courier networks.

He said the acquisition of Fliway was driven by strong customer demand delivery of larger items.

The purchase comes as NZ Post has been forced to suspend postal services to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

An NZ Post spokeswoman said the airline that carried New Zealand mail to Russia could not enter Russian airspace.

The Fliway deal comes as the future ownership of Kiwibank, another NZ Post investment, is under consideration.

NZ Post owns 53 per cent of Kiwi Group Holdings, the parent company of Kiwibank.

Bojarski said the purchase of Fliway brought additional logistics capacity to NZ Post to support strong growth in ecommerce, which had accelerated during the pandemic.

Fliway provided transport, warehousing and international freight services, and was headquartered in Auckland employing over 400 people.

Fliway would initially continue to operate as a standalone business under its current management team.

The investment in Fliway came shortly after NZ Post bought a 50 per cent stake in Supply Chain Solutions, and began a $180 million investment programme in its parcel processing infrastructure across the country.

The NZ Post spokeswoman said the company was coping well with the rise in Omicron cases, and there were no significant delays to deliveries.

Parcel delivery rival NZ Couriers operates an online network status dashboard, which shows the level of pressure on its delivery services in different parts of the country.

Auckland City, North Harbour, Penrose, East Tamaki, West Auckland and Manukau were all under “critical” pressure, with some delays to deliveries, the dashboard said.