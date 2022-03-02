Meat, Starbucks and Hello Fresh in short supply as staff isolate and supply shortages continue

Gaps on shelves will become more noticeable in the next few weeks. (File photo).

Thousands of workers across the country are isolating this week as Omicron cases skyrocket.

And it is causing shortages of products and gaps on shelves, while supermarkets urge customers to “bear with us”.

Supermarket cooperative, Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster said there was plenty of food, but there were difficulties as an increasing number of staff went into isolation.

“Getting the product to store and onto the shelves is the biggest issue for us right now,” she said.

Here are some products you might notice are low over the coming weeks.

Meat

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Expect to see gaps in the supermarket meat sections.

Countdown's distribution centre staff is down 45 per cent, and many of the supermarket’s suppliers such as butches, are in the same boat.

“At the moment, we’re still seeing the biggest impact of Covid-19 in our meat supply chain, and customers will likely see gaps on our shelves this week,” a Countdown spokeswoman said.

“It’s important for customers to remember that Aotearoa produces plenty of meat,” she said.

The disruption was due to fewer people working across the supply chain, which affected how much was on shelves.

Starbucks Pink Drink

Supplied Starbucks Pink Drink and Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refreshers are hard to come by.

Starbucks New Zealand chief executive Charles Belcher said its Pink Drink and Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refreshers had been out of stock.

“Like many other New Zealand businesses

Covid and global shipping constraints have affected Starbucks New Zealand’s supply chain,” he said.

Demand for the drinks, which had been available in the United States for some time, had exceeded the cafe company’s expectations, and lead to it being sold out throughout the country.

“Our teams are working closely with our logistics providers to restock ingredients as quickly as we can.”

Cat food

Roeland van den Bergh/Stuff A global cat food shortage is still being felt in New Zealand.

Our four-legged friends have probably been hit hardest with supply chain issues, with shortages and limits on cat food since the pandemic began in 2020.

The shortage was caused by both supply and shipping delays.

Whiskas thanks customers on its website for being patient while it continued to work through delays.

“We know it’s been tough, but it won’t be long before we are fully stocked, and your cat can go back to purring to its heart's content.”

Gib

Fletcher-owned Winstone Wallboards put a freeze on advance orders of Gib plasterboard until July.

Fletcher controls at least 94 per cent of the plasterboard market.

Big suppliers like Carters and Placemakers have warned significant construction companies that the delays in Gib are getting worse, and will be especially tough to manage in smaller projects.

Hello Fresh

SUPPLIED Hello Fresh has cancelled a number of orders.

Food delivery service Hello Fresh has cancelled a number of orders due to overwhelming demand.

A woman isolating at home with Covid-19 commented on its social media that her delivery had been cancelled by Hello Fresh without her being notified.

A number of customers also complained about the state of the food, with vegetables too small or had gone off.

Hello fresh has been approached for comment.